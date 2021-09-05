9 NFL players younger than Tom Brady's career

Tom Brady is 44 years old. He is still the best quarterback in the NFL. Those who know anything about football will tell you how astonishing both the above sentences are adjacent to one another. In one of the most physical sports known to mankind, this kind of longevity is praiseworthy. As Tom Brady continues to defy all the NFL principles known to us, we will try to put his career into perspective by listing 9 players, currently in the NFL, who are younger than him.

Players younger than Tom Brady's career

Tom Brady was drafted 199th overall on April 16, 2000. All the following players were born after that date.

#1- Trey Lance

Trey Lance was born on May 9, 2000. He is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers and was selected 3rd overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#2 - Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts was born on October 6, 2000. He is a tight end for the Atlanta Falcons, division rivals of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was selected 4th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#3 - Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell was born 3 days after Kyle Pitts on October 9, 2000. He is an offensive tackle with the Detroit Lions and was the 7th pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

#4 - Anthony Schwartz

Anthony Schwartz was born on September 5, 2000. He is a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and was selected 91st overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#5 - Brevin Jordan

Brevin Jordan was born on July 16, 2000. He is a tight end for the Houston Texans and was drafted 147th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#6 - Cameron McGrone

Cameron McGrone was born on June 22, 2000. He is a linebacker for the New England Patriots and was selected 177th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#7 - Azeez Ojulari

Azeez Ojulari was born on June 16, 2000. He is a outside linebacker for the New York Giants and was selected 50th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#8 - Rondale Moore

Rondale Moore was born on June 9, 2000. He is a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals and was selected 49th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

#9 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Terrace Marshall Jr. was born on June 9, 2000. He is a wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers and was drafted 59th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

