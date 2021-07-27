How much is Chandler Jones' current salary?

Chandler Jones has reportedly requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals. The request stems from the All-Pro pass-rusher being unhappy with his current contract, a gripe akin to the one Xavien Howard has with the Miami Dolphins.

Jones has entered the final year of the five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with the Cardinals back in March 2017. His five-year deal came one season after the Cardinals acquired him from the New England Patriots in 2016.

Jones has a right to be upset with Arizona, especially after all the money they've dished out over the past two seasons. The Cardinals have spent a pretty penny on JJ Watt, DeAndre Hopkins and Budda Baker.

All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade from the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, per sources. Jones has been unhappy with his contract and future with the team. Cardinals don’t want to trade him and expect him to report to camp. But certainly a situation to watch. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

Arizona made Hopkins the highest-paid wide receiver and gave Baker a cream-of-the-crop extension. JJ Watt then signed a two-year, $28 million contract with the Cardinals after parting ways with the Texans this offseason.

How much will Chandler Jones make in 2021?

Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones

Chandler Jones will bring home $15.5 million in 2021. The 31-year-old outside linebacker has a market value of $16 million annually, per Spotrac. His market value contract is three years, $48.1 million.

There's a great chance that Chandler Jones' trade request does get fulfilled by the Cardinals. Arizona will receive interest from other NFL teams in acquiring Chandler Jones. They'll also get a good return on the All-Pro outside linebacker.

Jones will enter his tenth NFL season in 2021. He has registered 432 tackles, 106 tackles for loss, 97 sacks and one interception during his time in the league.

Jones, due $15.5M in final year of deal, is planning a big year coming off bicep surgery. Two-time All Pro averaged 16.3 sacks over last three healthy seasons. Team believes he's excited to play with J.J. Watt despite past unhappiness. So, could play '21 in A-Z, then hit FA. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2021

Arizona hasn't indicated what it's looking for in return for the three-time Pro Bowler. PFF's Brad Spielberg and Austin Gayle both feel that the Ravens are a top landing spot for Jones.

"The Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills immediately come to mind even after using first-round selections on edge defenders. Both clubs are entering the final rookie-contract year for their respective franchise quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson and could solidify Super Bowl-caliber rosters with a splash for Jones."

The Ravens recently lost one of their best pass-rushers, Matthew Judon, during free agency. Judon signed with the New England Patriots.

Buffalo has quietly improved its roster throughout the offseason, and adding Jones would be monumental for their defense. It also gives their young pass rushers a veteran in the room who has won a Super Bowl and knows what it takes to get there.

