When will Christian McCaffrey return from injury? Analyzing the impact of Panthers RB's absence 

An injury to Christian McCaffrey blighted the Panthers' win on Thursday Night Football. The superstar running back exited the game halfway through the game because of a hamstring injury. McCaffrey is one of the best backs in the NFL.

His blow is significant, especially after he missed so much time last year. The early prognosis isn't promising, although the Panthers are on an extended break as they don't play for 12 days.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Christian McCaffrey has a hamstring injury, per FOX. Christian McCaffrey has a hamstring injury, per FOX.

How much time will McCaffrey miss?

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say, as the team continues to run tests on his hamstring injury suffered last night. IR is not the plan as of now. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is the next man up. #Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks, sources say, as the team continues to run tests on his hamstring injury suffered last night. IR is not the plan as of now. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is the next man up.

The early diagnosis for McCaffrey is that he will probably miss a few weeks. It is a blow for the Panthers after their 3-0 start, which may halt some of their momentum. McCaffrey is the best offensive weapon on the Panthers' roster, and it is not close. McCaffrey is a player with two 1000 rushing yard seasons and a 1000 yard receiving yard season.

His elite versatility opens the playbook up for offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The offense loses 50% of its potency when McCaffrey is not playing. He was a matchup nightmare when the Panthers used him as their lead receiver.

Moreover, McCaffrey is the best safety blanket in the NFL. When his quarterback is in trouble, McCaffrey is always available for the checkdown, and he can still make a positive play.

In the 2019 season, McCaffrey came second on the Football Outsiders' list of running backs. That underlines how brilliant McCaffrey is. New quarterback Sam Darnold has already forged a healthy relationship with McCaffrey, and now the offensive onus falls on the former Jets quarterback.

McCaffrey faces eight-man tackle boxes 42% of the time per Next Gen Stats. This creates a tactical advantage for the Panthers in the play-action passing game. Rookie Chuba Hubbard is a physical presence, but teams may not stack the box.

As a result, Darnold will see more bodies drop into coverage and try to blur his reads. McCaffrey missing out leaves the Panthers at a tactical disadvantage.

How long do players recover from hamstring injuries?

The Panthers may decide to take extra precautions as McCaffrey is coming off the back of a season-ending injury. The initial diagnosis suggests that McCaffrey will miss a few weeks. Add that to his speed, and the hamstring could get overworked too early when he returns.

The young running back must look after himself as too many injuries could impact his speed. Many players across all sports lose their speed when they suffer hamstring injuries. The Panthers need to ensure that McCaffrey returns fully fit, or he may break down again.

