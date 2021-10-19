3 reasons the Cardinals remain the only unbeaten team in the 2021 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

What's most impressive about the fact that the Cardinals are currently 6-0, is that they have beaten former playoff teams: Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns.

There seems to be no stopping this team.

What is their secret? Why have they succeeded where other teams have failed?

Here's a look at three reasons the Cardinals remain the only undefeated team in the league.

Protect the quarterback

One of the biggest reasons that any quarterback can be successful in this league is to be behind a highly-skilled offensive line. Quarterbacks need time to analyze the field so that they are able to throw the ball during crucial moments.

The Cardinals currently have one of the best offensive lines in the league, giving Kyler Murray plenty of time to be successful in his reads and throws.

The Cardinals' offensive line is a top-10 unit. This is coupled with the fact that the passing offense is ranked 8th and rushing is ranked 5th. That offensive line is crucial in creating rushing lanes for the running backs. The Cardinals currently produce 130.7 rushing yards a game, including Kyler Murray, who is a fantastic mobile quarterback.

Strong defensive output

Although Chandler Jones missed Week 6 due to an injury, he is still currently tied for 9th place with five sacks. The entirety of the Cardinals' defensive attack is currently in 2nd place for point differentials. With their 6 interceptions and 7 fumble takeaways, they currently have a +8 in differentials with takeaways lost on their end.

The Cardinals defense is only allowing 214 total yards of offense per game to opponents. They are also in 2nd place in the league with only allowing 18.2 points per game to their opponents.

Simply put: this defense is good.

Backing Kyler Murray

One of the most important aspects of having a successful team is to build around your quarterback. Kyler Murray can stretch the field and is mobile. It is a dual-threat that can be exploited to great heights.

Murray now has DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green, and Zach Ertz to throw to. The front office came out and got the supporting cast needed to compliment the high-level play that Murray can produce.

DeAndre Hopkins may not have stellar yardage output, but he makes up for that fact by catching touchdowns. He has six touchdowns and is good for 2nd place throughout the league. A.J. Green also has three of his own. With the addition of Zach Ertz, the Cardinals' offense will now be even more explosive.

The Cardinals' next opponent is the Houston Texans, which should be an easy win for the team. The Packers and 49ers follow that. If the Cardinals beat both those teams, they could be looking at a straight shot to remain undefeated for the 2021 season.

Edited by Henno van Deventer