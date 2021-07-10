5 strengths and weaknesses for the Detroit Lions heading into the 2021-22 season

The Detroit Lions will embark on a new chapter with quarterback Jared Goff and new head coach Dan Campbell.

The duo is tasked with turning the franchise's fortunes around, but the 2021 season might be too early for them to make headway in Detroit.

The Lions' roster is among the weakest in the NFL, but it does have some strengths to work with.

5 Strengths for the Detroit Lions

#1 - Strong Offensive Line

The Detroit Lions have drafted well and built a solid offensive line over the past few seasons. In this year's draft, the Lions took right tackle Penei Sewell out of Oregon. Left tackle Taylor Decker showed impressive pass-blocking skills in 2020 to go along with his astute run blocking ability.

Center Frank Ragnow had a much improved 2020 season, allowing half as many quarterback rushes and pressure as the season before.

#2 - Trading for Jared Goff

When the Lions and Rams exchanged quarterbacks, it made sense for both sides. The Lions made it pretty clear at the end of the 2020 season that they were ready to move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford. Whether that was with a release or a trade was the big question.

Stafford and Jared Goff seem to be at a point in their careers where they could both use a change of scenery. For Stafford, that means working with an offensive genius in Sean McVay. Meanwhile, Goff will now be the star of the show in Detroit. He can bide his time and get back to the level that had him in the running for the MVP award just a couple of seasons ago.

#3 - Drafting Amon-Ra St. Brown

The Lions used one of their fourth-round draft picks on wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jared Goff thrives off of receivers who are playmakers, and that is what St. Brown can be for the Lions.

It's already been reported that Goff and St. Brown have been working in the offseason on building chemistry. St. Brown could be Detroit's version of Cooper Kupp.

#4 - 2021 Game Schedule

The Detroit Lions' 2021 schedule is manageable if they can get off to a good start. The Lions will face their fellow NFC North division rivals, the NFC East and Jared Goff's former division foes in the NFC West. Goff's experience against teams in the NFC West should help during those matchups. If the Lions' defense can work on their ability to stop the passing game, they could cause a few upsets.

The NFC East is always a wild card, so those games could go either way. As for the NFC North, if Aaron Rodgers isn't back with the Green Bay Packers, the Lions will back themselves to score a win or two.

#5 - Experienced coaching staff

The Detroit Lions' new coaching staff is full of former NFL players. Calling them experienced means that they have spent time on the field and know what to expect in certain situations.

The Lions' roster is full of young players and it will be beneficial for them to have coaches who can share their experience and help them grow.

5 Weaknesses for the Detroit Lions

#1 - Lack of Pass Rushing Ability

The Detroit Lions have had chronic issues with their pass rush. The Lions defense needs to pressure opposing quarterbacks to curb their ability to pass the ball. The Lions did sign Michael Brockers this offseason, which should help. The Lions also drafted Levi Onwuzurike to help the team's pass rush.

#2 - Slow start to RB D'Andre Swift's career

The Lions drafted D'Andre Swift in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He didn't have a monstrous rookie season like many top-rated running backs do in their first season.

Swift rushed for 521 yards and eight touchdowns last season. While that is decent production from a rookie, it's not exactly what they expected when they drafted him.

#3 - Losing kicker Matt Prater

The Lions have had Matt Prater as their starting kicker for the past seven seasons. Prater, one of the most reliable kickers in the league, struggled last season.

Prater, however, is a veteran and still capable of turning it around. New Lions kicker Randy Bullock hasn't had much stability in his career thus far, having played for six teams since 2012.

#4 - Safeties need to step up their game

The Lions' division rivals - the Packers, Bears and Vikings - all have big-time playmakers on their offense. The Lions' secondary has never wowed anyone. Will Harris and Tracy Walker will once again be the starting safeties and will need to perform significantly better than they did in 2020.

#5 - Criticism

One of the most significant weaknesses the Detroit Lions face going into the 2021-2022 season is the criticism hurled towards them. Jared Goff has been criticized since his Super Bowl run with the Rams.

But in a new city, with a new team and a new offensive scheme, Goff could once again show what he can do. If the Lions can turn off the outside noise, that may be one of their most significant accomplishments this season.

