Will the Detroit Lions make the playoffs with Jared Goff at quarterback in 2021?

The Detroit Lions are coming off another year where they missed the NFL playoffs. They are also coming off one of the craziest trades that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a bunch of picks and Jared Goff. Detroit also has the seventh pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Matthew Stafford gave the Detroit Lions 12 amazing seasons. Now it's time for Jared Goff to prove to the Rams that they made a big mistake. Jared Goff led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018.

The big question surrounding the Matthew Stafford trade is, can Jared Goff lead the Lions to the playoffs? To answer it short, yes Jared Goff has all the skills to lead the Lions to the NFL playoffs. If the Lions put the right pieces around Goff like the Rams did, he can do great things.

Will the Detroit Lions make the NFL playoffs in 2021 with Jared Goff?

Detroit Lions defense will need to step up in 2021

One game that will be circled on the schedule for Jared Goff is the trip to Sofi Stadium. The Detroit Lions are going to play the NFC West and AFC North during the 2021-2022 NFL season. Detroit has an extremely difficult schedule this year and that makes it hard to believe that Jared Goff will lead them to the playoffs.

There is a wild card in this schedule. Jared Goff is coming from the NFC West and has played a lot of games against the Seahawks, Cardinals, and 49ers. The Lions are a different team and Goff does not have the number one ranked NFL defense to back him this season.

The Lions finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with the worst defense in the NFL. Detroit gave up 419.8 yards per game and 32.4 points per game agianst opponents in 2020. If they want a shot at the playoffs it all lands on the shoulders of the Detroit Lions defense.

Detroit had a decent offense in 2020 but will need to keep some of their key pieces to make sure they can be successful. First order of business for the Lions is to franchise tag Kenny Golladay, followed by adding one more receiver to play on the opposite side of him.

The Lions need to draft defense in the 2021 NFL draft. Unfortunately for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions they will be watching the playoffs from home next year. It will take the Lions another two seasons before they can be mentioned in playoff talks.