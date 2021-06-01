Detroit Lions Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

It was another busy offseason for the Detroit Lions. They have a new head coach in Dan Campbell and a new starting quarterback in Jared Goff.

The Lions agreed to trade away franchise QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Goff and a few first-round draft picks.

Dan Campbell will have his work cut out trying to get this squad to compete for a playoff spot. If Jared Goff can rediscover the form that led the Rams to the Super Bowl a few years ago then Detroit could challenge their rivals in the NFC North.

It could however be a long season for Detroit Lions fans. Here is the Lions' depth chart for the upcoming season.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough

Running Back: D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson,

Wide Receiver: Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus, Geronimo Allison,

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson, Alize Mack, Darren Fells, Hunter Thedford,

Offensive Tackle: Penei Sewell, Taylor Decker

Offensive Guard: Jonah Jackson, Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Center: Frank Ragnow, Evan Brown, Drake Jackson

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Alim McNeill, John Penisini, John Atkins, Trey Flowers,

EDGE: Romeo Okwara, Julian Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Michael Brockers, Da’Shawn Hand,

Linebacker: Jamie Collins, Alex Anzalone, Romeo Okwara, Derrick Barnes

Cornerback: Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Quinton Dunbar, Ifeatu Melifonwu

Safety: Will Harris, Tracy Walker, C.J. Moore,

Special Teams

Kicker: Randy Bullock

Punter: Jack Fox

Long Snapper: Don Muhlbach

Detroit Lions Depth Chart Analysis - Offense

Quarterback: Which Jared Goff will show up in Detroit this season? The quarterback who has struggled over the past two seasons and frustrated his head coach to the point where he was traded? Or the player who led the Rams to the Super Bowl two years ago and looked like a franchise quarterback?

The Detroit Lions' success depends on Goff having a good season. Former Packers quarterback Tim Boyle will be his backup for the 2021 season.

Running Back: D’Andre Swift will be the starting running back in Detroit this season. Swift ran for 521 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He will be keen to improve on those numbers during the upcoming campaign.

Swift will be backed up by former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Don’t be surprised to see Williams put pressure on Swift for the starting job. The powerful running back was a great backup to Aaron Jones in Green Bay.

Wide Receiver: Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman will lead the Detroit Lions' receiving core in 2021. Williams will be looking to bounce back after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury and being cut by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

Another free agent signing, Breshad Perriman, joins the Lions looking to establish himself as a starter in Detroit. Last season with the Jets, he had 505 yards and three touchdowns.

Geronimo Allison will provide some experience in a backup role.

Tight End: T.J. Hockenson will be the Week 1 starter with no real competition on the roster. He recorded 723 yards and six touchdowns in 2020.

Hockeson will be backed up by Darren Fells and Alize Mack.

Offensive Line: Penei Sewell was the Detroit Lions’ first-round draft pick this year and should help provide a steady offensive line for Jared Goff. Sewell will line up alongside Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, center Frank Ragnow and Hal Vaitai.

Detroit Lions Depth Chart Analysis - Defense

Interior Defensive Line: NFL veterans Tre Flowers and Michael Brockers will help shore up the Lions’ interior defense. Rookie nose tackle Alim McNeil could start in his first year. He’s likely to be backed up by fellow rookie Levi Onwuzurike.

Edge: The powerful Okwara brothers look set to lead the pass rush for the Detroit Lions in 2021. Romeo Okwara registered an impressive 10 sacks last season and will be seeking more in 2021.

Linebacker: NFL veteran Jamie Collins captains the Detroit Lions linebacker core. Alex Anzalone will start at inside linebacker after arriving from the New Orleans Saints. He registered 22 tackles last season for the Saints.

Rookie Derrick Barnes will see some snaps in a backup role.

Cornerback: Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye will be the starting cornerbacks in Detroit this season. Okudah only registered one interception in 2020 and will be seeking more in 2021.

Veteran Quinton Dunbar will be the backup and rookie corner Ifeatu Melifonwu may see some game time during the season.

Safety: The last line of defense for the Detroit Lions will be Tracy Walker and Will Harris this season. Walker recorded 87 tackles in 2020 while Harris had 39.

They will be backed up by Dean Marlowe and C.J. Moore.

Special Teams

The Lions lost long-time kicker Matt Prater to the Cardinals in the offseason. They didn't waste any time signing Randy Bullock to replace Prater. The two kickers have an identical field goal percentage of 83.2.

The former Bengals kicker will bring his veteran experience to Detroit.