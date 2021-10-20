NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson - October 20th, 2021

The NFL MVP power rankings change weekly based on performance. Team success and individual statistics both play major factors in determining the NFL MVP. Here are the current standings after Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. As usual, quarterbacks dominate the list.

NFL MVP Power Rankings

#5 - QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Last week: Unranked

Dak Prescott is playing some of the best football of his career this season. He is on pace to set new career highs in yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and passer rating. His strong play is a big reason why the Dallas Cowboys are on an active five-game winning streak. After another impressive performance in Week 6, he has become one of the odds favorites to win NFL MVP this season.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Dak Prescott has 8 games with 400+ passing yards since 2019Nobody else has more than 4 😳 Dak Prescott has 8 games with 400+ passing yards since 2019Nobody else has more than 4 😳 https://t.co/r8KBYuqgqn

#4 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: #5

Tom Brady moved up one spot from the NFL MVP power rankings last week. The oldest quarterback in the NFL continues to defy logic with yet another impressive season. He currently ranks first in passing yards, second in passing touchdowns, fourth in QBR and sixth in passer rating. He is trying to lead the Buccaneers to consecutive Super Bowls.

#3 - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #1

Josh Allen fell from first to third this week in the NFL MVP race as the Buffalo Bills lost their Week 6 game against the Tennessee Titans. He played very well but team performance is important in the NFL MVP power rankings. He still has plenty of time left this season to climb back up to the top spot. He is one of the very best dual threat quarterbacks in the NFL and he continues to polish his game.

#2 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last week: #4

Lamar Jackson continues to do it all for the Baltimore Ravens on their active five-game winning streak. He is somehow still underappreciated right now, and based on the odds he is probably the best value bet for an NFL MVP right now. He currently ranks ninth in passing yards and seventh in rushing yards in the entire NFL. He also has three fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley John Harbaugh when asked about the assertion that the NFL was going to figure out Lamar Jackson: "If you’re looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit. It doesn’t have any meaning." John Harbaugh when asked about the assertion that the NFL was going to figure out Lamar Jackson: "If you’re looking for your headline here, I think the people who make those statements are kind of whistling in the graveyard just a little bit. It doesn’t have any meaning."

#1 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #2

Kyler Murray reclaims top spot in NFL MVP race after just one week away. He continues to be extremely efficient as the Arizona Cardinals are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. He leads the NFL in completion percentage while ranking third in yards per attempt, passer rating and QBR. He is currently the best player on the best team, which carries significant value.

