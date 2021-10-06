How many NFL teams are still undefeated?

And then there was one. The Arizona Cardinals are the last undefeated team in the NFL. Entering Week 4, there were five undefeated teams: Raiders, Broncos, Panthers, Rams and Cardinals.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Denver Broncos lost out to the Baltimore Ravens, and the Carolina Panthers were vanquished by a resurgent Dallas Cowboys.

Also going head-to-head were two undefeated teams: the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams were favorites, what with Matthew Stafford being hyped up as the MVP and their vaunted defense having restricted Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense in Week 3.

But then the Arizona Cardinals turned up and flipped the script on its head.

How Arizona Cardinals remain the last undefeated team in NFL 2021?

The Arizona Cardinals won against the Los Angeles Rams by doing the basics extremely well.

Chief among them was Kyler Murray, who has led the team not only to a 4-0 record but has thrown for more than 1200 yards in four games and completed more than three-quarters of his passes. But it wasn't just about him. The entire offense shared the workload. Chase Edmonds gained nearly 10 yards per carry on average and James Conner is also helping on short yards.

Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals Kyler Murray is just the third QB in the Super Bowl era to post a 4-0 record, throw for 1,200+ yards, and complete 75.0+ of his pass attempts through four games.He joins Peyton Manning (2018) and Russell Wilson (2020) as the only QBs to accomplish the feat. Kyler Murray is just the third QB in the Super Bowl era to post a 4-0 record, throw for 1,200+ yards, and complete 75.0+ of his pass attempts through four games.He joins Peyton Manning (2018) and Russell Wilson (2020) as the only QBs to accomplish the feat. https://t.co/FLvi2g9ItW

The defense has stood up to scrutiny as well. Limiting the Los Angeles Rams to just 20 points is no mean feat. It was not an aberration either. In three of their last four games this season, the Arizona Cardinals have given up 20 points or less.

How long can the Arizona Cardinals remain the last undefeated team?

The Arizona Cardinals are looking good but remaining undefeated in the NFL for a very long time is not all that easy. Next up, they have a tricky challenge against the San Francisco 49ers. But given their respective forms, the Arizona Cardinals should back themselves to win it.

The Cleveland Browns should pose a tougher challenge in Week 6 and should the Arizona Cardinals sidestep that, they would be expected to beat the Houston Texans up next.

In Week 8 they will face a formidable challenge from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and they may well hand the Arizona Cardinals their first loss. However, the Cardinals will worry about that when the time comes. In the meantime, their fans can just enjoy the ride as long as it lasts.

