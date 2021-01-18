NFL: Who is the league's oldest quarterback?

The oldest quarterback in the NFL is also arguably the league's most notable player.

Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, who currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is the oldest active signal-caller in the NFL at 43-years-old.

Brady, whom many consider the greatest quarterback in the game's history, has played in the NFL for 21 seasons, all but one for the New England Patriots. He and coach Bill Belichick built a dynasty that resulted in six Super Bowl wins.

Brady played college football for the Michigan Wolverines, throwing for 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He started during his final two seasons, but still split time with teammate Drew Henson.

The Patriots selected Brady with the No. 199 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. Considering the success he has had in his career, Brady is considered one of the greatest draft steals in league history.

After carving out a sensational tenure with New England, Brady signed with Tampa Bay this offseason. He and coach Bruce Arians have already led a resurgence with the Bucs (12-5), taking the team to the playoffs' divisional round.

Tom Brady talks about his receivers & we recap what the Saints are saying 👇



📰: https://t.co/UQ5t3hr6GP pic.twitter.com/cb2Ilv0zb3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 15, 2021

Brady holds league records of four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors. He also currently is the NFL's all-time leader in career passing touchdowns and pass attempts, and is second in passing yards.

He is battling standout quarterback Drew Brees, who he will square off with in Sunday's playoff matchup, for many of those marks.

Tom Brady 🆚 Drew Brees in the NFL playoffs 🍿



Both rank No. 1 or 2 all-time respectively in these categories 👏 pic.twitter.com/7gZsk8DIPE — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Advertisement

The NFL's oldest-ever player was also a quarterback

While Brady is the oldest active quarterback in the league, he's not the oldest to ever play.

That title belongs to George Blanda, a Hall of Fame quarterback/placekicker who played until he was 48-years-old.

During his 26-season career, Blanda played for four franchises: the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Colts, Houston Oilers, and Oakland Raiders. He was a quarterback and kicker for the Kentucky Wildcats in college as well.

Blanda earned numerous accolades as a professional player; including his honors, he was named the AFL Most Valuable Player in 1961 and NFL Man of the Year in 1974.

Blanda was a three-time AFL champion. He twice led the league in passing yards and one in passing touchdowns, and is still tied for the most touchdowns thrown in a single NFL game with seven.

He passed away on Sept. 27, 2010, at age 83. Blanda is in the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans Ring of Honor and was also named to the AFL's All-Time Team.