NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Josh Allen and Kyler Murray - October 12th, 2021

As the NFL MVP race continues to get even more interesting, the Power Rankings have changed based on impressive performances by several different players. Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season is now complete and here is what the new NFL MVP Power Rankings look like.

NFL MVP Power Rankings after Week 5

#5 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week: Unranked

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady

Tom Brady was nearly perfect in Week 5 when the Buccaneers dominated the Miami Dolphins. Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. His performance lands him in the top five of the NFL MVP race after previously being unranked last week.

Brady leads the NFL in passing yards with 1767 while his 15 touchdown passes are the second most. He ranks fifth in QBR and passer rating. Tom Brady is the oldest quarterback in the NFL but is still as good as anyone.

#4 - QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Last week: Unranked

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Another new name in the top five of the NFL MVP race this week is Lamar Jackson. He continues to be spectacular while leading the Ravens to victories. In three of their four wins so far this season, Lamar Jackson has brought them back from trailing in the fourth quarter.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson is first player in NFL history with 400 yards passing, 4 TD passes, 0 INTs and 50 yards rushing in a single game Lamar Jackson is first player in NFL history with 400 yards passing, 4 TD passes, 0 INTs and 50 yards rushing in a single game

His combination of rushing and passing earned him a spot in the NFL MVP race. He ranks fifth with 1,519 passing yards and also ranks eighth with 341 rushing yards among all NFL players, including running backs.

#3 - QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Last week: #4

Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is quickly blossoming into one of the very best quarterbacks in the NFL. He is only in his second year but already plays like a seasoned veteran. He moved up one spot in the NFL MVP Power Rankings for his impressive performance in a shootout victory over the Browns.

Field Yates @FieldYates Chargers QB Justin Herbert through his first 20 games: 5,912 passing yards (second most by any QB in NFL history) and 50 total TD. He now has 7 games with at least 3 TD and 0 INT, the most by any QB through his first two seasons in NFL history. Chargers QB Justin Herbert through his first 20 games: 5,912 passing yards (second most by any QB in NFL history) and 50 total TD. He now has 7 games with at least 3 TD and 0 INT, the most by any QB through his first two seasons in NFL history.

Over the last three weeks, Herbert has thrown 11 touchdown passes and zero interceptions in three consecutive victories for the Chargers. The streak includes beating three AFC contenders and two divisional opponents. He is already a star and still getting better.

#2 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #1

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray still has a strong case for the top spot in the NFL MVP race but he falls to second place this week. The Arizona Cardinals are still the only undefeated team, but Murray's production has slowed down since his red-hot start.

He has just four total touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

Kyler Murray has not filled the stat sheet in his last few games like he did in is first couple, but he is still extremely efficient. His 75.2 completion percentage is the best in the league.

#1 - QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #3

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen

The new leader in the NFL MVP race is Josh Allen. He has been incredible over his last three games, accounting for 11 total touchdowns.

He has led the Bills to a four-game winning streak with their offense looking unstoppable. They are averaging 39 points per game during their last four.

Josh Allen played his best game of the season in Sunday Night Football this week. He went on the road to convincingly beat the Kansas City Chiefs on their home field. He accounted for four touchdowns on his way to a 91.6 QBR. His recent dominance earned him the top spot in the NFL MVP Power Rankings this week.

