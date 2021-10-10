Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: 3 biggest storylines to watch out for in NFL Week 5 clash

NFL Week 5 features one of the best matchups of the entire season. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Night Football clash between two of the best teams in the NFL. They were both widely considered in the top three or five teams heading into the season.

This is the premier game of NFL Week 5 and will be an exciting one. There is a ton of potential for a shootout between these two high-powered offenses and MVP caliber quarterbacks. Here are the three biggest storylines heading into this heavyweight battle.

Buffalo 44 (1st) #Chiefs vs #Bills Sunday night🏈Points scoredKC 134 (Tied for 2nd)Buffalo 134 (Tied for 2nd)🏈Points allowedKC 125 (31st)Buffalo 44 (1st) #Chiefs vs #Bills Sunday night🏈Points scored

3 things to watch out for in NFL Week 5 main event

#1 The quarterback battle

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are two of the very best quarterbacks in the league. Mahomes has already won an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP, while Allen came close to becoming an NFL MVP in the 2020 season. Mahomes is off to one of the best starts to a career in NFL history, while Allen has continued to steadily improve each season and is now an elite quarterback.

Two of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL facing off against each other makes for an enticing matchup. Both offenses are in the top seven in yardage and in the top three in points scored. The quarterback who outplays the other could directly determine the outcome of this NFL Week 5 matchup.

#2 The rushing attack

The Chiefs and Bills are both known for their passing games, but they are both in the top eight this season in rushing yards gained. The big difference is how they have performed in rushing defense. The Bills rank fourth in rushing yards allowed, while the Chiefs rank 31st.

This could be a path to victory for the Buffalo Bills in NFL Week 5. Their tandem running backs, Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, can help the Bills control the game if they find success against the Chiefs' weak rush defense. Josh Allen is always a threat to run the ball as well.

#3 The AFC crown

The Chiefs have dominated the AFC Conference over the last few years. They are off to a shaky start this year with just a 2-2 record. The Bills have played better so far, leading the NFL in point differential by a wide margin. They are the best team in the AFC statistically but to be the best they have to beat the best. They get that opportunity in NFL Week 5.

Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz With their easy remaining schedule, the Buffalo Bills earn the No. 1 AFC seed in over 50% of our simulations *if* they can beat the Chiefs on Sunday night.If the Chiefs win, the Ravens become the favorite for the No. 1 seed at 27% with Bills at 20% and Chiefs at 19%. With their easy remaining schedule, the Buffalo Bills earn the No. 1 AFC seed in over 50% of our simulations *if* they can beat the Chiefs on Sunday night.If the Chiefs win, the Ravens become the favorite for the No. 1 seed at 27% with Bills at 20% and Chiefs at 19%.

Adding to the Bills' pursuit of the AFC crown is their failure against the Chiefs last season. They played twice last season with the Chiefs winning both, including the AFC Championship game. The Bills have aspirations for a Super Bowl this season. A win in NFL Week 5 gets them one step closer to their goal. The Chiefs are looking to prove their slow start is just a fluke.

Edited by Piyush Bisht