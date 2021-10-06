NFL QB Rankings Week 5: Murray knocks down Stafford, Herbert's rise continues

You know that the standard of quarterback play in the NFL is high when Patrick Mahomes throws five touchdown passes in one game and still does not make the NFL QB Rankings ahead of Week 5.

But let's not pretend that the Kansas City Chiefs star is not knocking hard on the door of the top 5. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams both took a step back in Week 4, showing a slight dent in an otherwise top-draw campaign is all it takes to fall out of the top 5 rankings at the moment.

The Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens passer Lamar Jackson had strong weeks to pile pressure on the money spots in the QB rankings. Without further ado, here are the quarterbacks who did make the top five.

NFL QB Rankings: The top 5 ahead of Week 5

#5 – Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

It was not only Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin firing admiring glances at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday, but NFL fans around the league. The MVP version of Aaron Rodgers is back and that Week 1 setback against the New Orleans Saints is well and truly in the rear-view mirror.

Rodgers guided the Packers to a 27-10 third-quarter lead with two touchdown passes to his old friend Randall Cobb, and the Packers quarterback even called his number for a rushing score. Rodgers is enjoying every appearance at Lambeau Field in what may be his farewell season in Wisconsin. His climb right up the QB rankings may be starting now.

#4 – Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

If leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a road win against Mahomes' Chiefs in Week 3 wasn't enough of a statement, then a starring role under the bright lights of Monday Night Football in a Week 4 victory over division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders certainly is.

Justin Herbert has thrown seven touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last two games and the 2020 offensive rookie of the year climbed another notch up the QB rankings. Herbert completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 222 yards and a trio of TDs to outduel NFL passing leader Derek Carr and ascend into fourth place on the QB rankings.

