When do they announce NFL MVP?

One of the most prestigious awards in the NFL today is the NFL MVP Award that is handed out at the National Football League Honors Show. Many of the NFL greats have been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the NFL. On February 6th, 2021 the NFL will name another great player as the league's MVP.

The NFL MVP Award has been claimed by the quarterbacks of the NFL for the past few years. This year, it seems to be the same situation with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers most likely winning the NFL MVP. It has not been won by another position since the 2012 NFL Season when Adrian Peterson took home the honors at running back.

In the past two seasons, the younger generation have taken home the NFL MVP Award with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes. This year Aaron Rodgers is most likely bringing home the NFL MVP Award home for the veterans. It is hard to say if we will ever seen a non quarterback win the NFL MVP Award again.

It would take a lot for a running back or wide receiver to overcome what the quarterback position does throughout the season. Derrick Henry put on a remarkable 2020-2021 NFL Season by rushing for over 2,000 yards and he will not win the NFL MVP. The award comes down to how the NFL views the value of the position the player plays.

Does Aaron Rodgers have NFL MVP locked up?



Passing stats:

◼️ 44 TDs - 1st

◼️ 4,059 yards - 5th

◼️ 119.4 passer rating - 1st

◼️ 70.3 completion % - 2nd

◼️ 32 TD | 0 INT in red zone

◼️ 5 INTs

◼️ 12-3 record



In the NFL it is known that the quarterback position is the most valued position. They make majority of the decisions on offense. Some could argue that the quarterback is nothing without a running back and wide receivers. Ultimately the quarterback position carries the bulk of the stress on offense which is why we see that position win the award.

When is the NFL going to announce the NFL MVP Award?

When: February 6, 2021

Time: 9:00PM EST

How to Watch it on Television: CBS

Who has won the NFL MVP Award in the past?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

-- 2019 NFL MVP: Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

-- 2018 NFL MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

-- 2017 NFL MVP: Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

-- 2016 NFL MVP: Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

-- 2015 NFL MVP: Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

-- 2014 NFL MVP: Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

-- 2013 NFL MVP: Peyton Manning, QB, Denver Broncos

-- 2012 NFL MVP: Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings

As we can see the NFL MVP Award has been handed to the quarterbacks in the past seven seasons. This makes it hard to believe that another position will bring home the award anytime soon. Tune in on February 6th, 2021 at 9PM EST to see who takes home the NFL's top Awards for the 2020-2021 NFL Season.