NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

As the NFL reaches its fifth week, fans already have a better grasp of which teams will be competitors for the season. They are also figuring out which teams should start looking for the next draft class.
A matchup between the
Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks opens up Week 5. From there, we have some great duels - such as the Cincinnati Bengals trying to prove their worth against the Green Bay Packers. There is also the NFC West divisional clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Not to forget, there is a morning game as well, with the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons flying to London.
Where can you watch the games from your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 5 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.
NFL Week 5 Coverage map details
(Coverage maps for Week 5 are a courtesy of
) 506sports.com CBS, Single CBS Coverage Map for the games of week 5 CBS Coverage Map for the games of week 5 FOX, Early games FOX Coverage Map for the early games of week 5 FOX Coverage Map for the early games of week 5 FOX, Late games FOX Coverage Map for the late games of week 5 FOX Coverage Map for the late games of week 5 NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 5
FOX/NFL Network Thursday, October 7: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m, Lumen Field NFL Network Sunday, October 10: New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) CBS Sunday, October 10: Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Raymond James Stadium New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium FOX Sunday, October 10: Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., AT&T Stadium San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers NBC Sunday, October 10: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium ESPN Monday, October 11: Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium
TV Market game list for NFL Week 5:
Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Los Angeles - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Chicago - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Philadelphia - Philadelphia @ Carolina Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Dallas-Ft. Worth New Orleans @ Washington Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas San Francisco/Bay area - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas San Francisco @ Arizona Washington D.C. New Orleans @ Washington Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Houston New England @ Houston Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Boston New England @ Houston Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Atlanta Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Phoenix Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Arizona Tampa/St. Petersburg Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Seattle - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers San Francisco @ Arizona Detroit - Detroit @ Minnesota Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Minneapolis-St. Paul - Detroit @ Minnesota Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Miami Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Denver - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Orlando Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Cleveland - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Sacramento - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas San Francisco @ Arizona Charlotte - Philadelphia @ Carolina Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Portland - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers San Francisco @ Arizona St. Louis - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Pittsburgh - Denver @ Pittsburgh Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Indianapolis Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Baltimore New Orleans @ Washington Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Raleigh-Durham New Orleans @ Washington Philadelphia @ Carolina - NY Giants @ Dallas Nashville Tennessee @ Jacksonville Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas San Diego - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Salt Lake City - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas San Antonio New England @ Houston Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Kansas City Miami @ Tampa Bay Denver @ Pittsburgh - NY Giants @ Dallas Columbus - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Milwaukee - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Cincinnati - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Las Vegas - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Jacksonville Tennessee @ Jacksonville Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Oklahoma City - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas New Orleans New Orleans @ Washington Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Memphis Tennessee @ Jacksonville Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Buffalo Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas
