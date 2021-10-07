NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

As the NFL reaches its fifth week, fans already have a better grasp of which teams will be competitors for the season. They are also figuring out which teams should start looking for the next draft class.

A matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks opens up Week 5. From there, we have some great duels - such as the Cincinnati Bengals trying to prove their worth against the Green Bay Packers. There is also the NFC West divisional clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Not to forget, there is a morning game as well, with the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons flying to London.

Where can you watch the games from your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 5 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 5 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 5 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of week 5

FOX, Early games

FOX Coverage Map for the early games of week 5

FOX, Late games

FOX Coverage Map for the late games of week 5

NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 5

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the third week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 7:

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m, Lumen Field

NFL Network

Sunday, October 10:

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

CBS

Sunday, October 10:

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Raymond James Stadium

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 10:

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., AT&T Stadium

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers

NBC

Sunday, October 10:

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 11:

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 5:

Market CBS early Fox early CBS late Fox late New York Miami @ Tampa Bay Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Los Angeles - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Chicago - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Philadelphia - Philadelphia @ Carolina Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Dallas-Ft. Worth New Orleans @ Washington

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas San Francisco/Bay area - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas San Francisco @ Arizona Washington D.C. New Orleans @ Washington

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Houston New England @ Houston

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Boston New England @ Houston

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Atlanta Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Phoenix Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - San Francisco @ Arizona Tampa/St. Petersburg Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Seattle - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers San Francisco @ Arizona Detroit - Detroit @ Minnesota Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Minneapolis-St. Paul - Detroit @ Minnesota Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Miami Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Denver - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Orlando Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Cleveland - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Sacramento - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas San Francisco @ Arizona Charlotte - Philadelphia @ Carolina Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Portland - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers San Francisco @ Arizona St. Louis - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas

NY Giants @ Dallas Pittsburgh - Denver @ Pittsburgh Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Indianapolis Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Baltimore New Orleans @ Washington

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Raleigh-Durham New Orleans @ Washington

Philadelphia @ Carolina - NY Giants @ Dallas Nashville Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas San Diego - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Salt Lake City - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas

NY Giants @ Dallas San Antonio New England @ Houston

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Kansas City Miami @ Tampa Bay

Denver @ Pittsburgh - NY Giants @ Dallas Columbus - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers

NY Giants @ Dallas

Milwaukee - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Chicago @ Las Vegas

NY Giants @ Dallas Cincinnati - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas Las Vegas - Denver @ Pittsburgh Chicago @ Las Vegas NY Giants @ Dallas Jacksonville Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Oklahoma City - Green Bay @ Cincinnati Cleveland @ LA Chargers NY Giants @ Dallas New Orleans New Orleans @ Washington Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Memphis Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas Buffalo Miami @ Tampa Bay

Green Bay @ Cincinnati - NY Giants @ Dallas

