NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: TV Schedule, Channel and Time for 2021-22 Season

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos
Henrique Bulio
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 07, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Feature

As the NFL reaches its fifth week, fans already have a better grasp of which teams will be competitors for the season. They are also figuring out which teams should start looking for the next draft class.

A matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks opens up Week 5. From there, we have some great duels - such as the Cincinnati Bengals trying to prove their worth against the Green Bay Packers. There is also the NFC West divisional clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals. Not to forget, there is a morning game as well, with the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons flying to London.

Stafford 🆚 Wilson. Who ya got for #TNF⁉️📺: #LARvsSEA -- TONIGHT (8pm ET) on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
📱: NFL App https://t.co/7lkPNq4rfx

Where can you watch the games from your favorite team? Check out the coverage map for the 16 games of Week 5 of the NFL season, along with their schedule and TV channel information.

NFL Week 5 Coverage map details

(Coverage maps for Week 5 are a courtesy of 506sports.com)

CBS, Single

CBS Coverage Map for the games of week 5
FOX, Early games

FOX Coverage Map for the early games of week 5
FOX, Late games

FOX Coverage Map for the late games of week 5
NFL TV Schedule and TV Channel info for Week 5

Below is the TV Schedule for every game during the third week of the NFL season. Games in bold are nationally televised.

FOX/NFL Network

Thursday, October 7:

  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 8:20 p.m, Lumen Field

NFL Network

Sunday, October 10:

  • New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 a.m., Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

CBS

Sunday, October 10:

  • Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Raymond James Stadium
  • New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 1 p.m., FedEx Field
  • Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., TIAA Bank Field
  • New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 1 p.m., NRG Stadium
  • Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m., Allegiant Stadium
  • Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., SoFi Stadium

FOX

Sunday, October 10:

  • Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium
  • Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., U.S. Bank Stadium
  • Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., Heinz Field
  • Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., Bank of America Stadium
  • New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., AT&T Stadium
  • San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., State Farm Stadium
Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
NBC

Sunday, October 10:

  • Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

ESPN

Monday, October 11:

  • Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m., M&T Bank Stadium

TV Market game list for NFL Week 5:

MarketCBS earlyFox earlyCBS lateFox late
New YorkMiami @ Tampa BayGreen Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Los Angeles-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
Chicago-Green Bay @ CincinnatiChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
Philadelphia-Philadelphia @ CarolinaChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
Dallas-Ft. WorthNew Orleans @ Washington
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
San Francisco/Bay area-Green Bay @ CincinnatiChicago @ Las VegasSan Francisco @ Arizona
Washington D.C.New Orleans @ Washington
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
HoustonNew England @ Houston
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
BostonNew England @ Houston
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
AtlantaMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
PhoenixMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-San Francisco @ Arizona
Tampa/St. PetersburgMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Seattle-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersSan Francisco @ Arizona
Detroit-Detroit @ MinnesotaChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Detroit @ MinnesotaChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
MiamiMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Denver-Denver @ PittsburghChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
OrlandoMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Cleveland-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
Sacramento-Green Bay @ CincinnatiChicago @ Las VegasSan Francisco @ Arizona
Charlotte-Philadelphia @ CarolinaChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
Portland-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersSan Francisco @ Arizona
St. Louis-Green Bay @ CincinnatiChicago @ Las Vegas
NY Giants @ Dallas
Pittsburgh-Denver @ PittsburghCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
IndianapolisMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
BaltimoreNew Orleans @ Washington
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Raleigh-DurhamNew Orleans @ Washington
Philadelphia @ Carolina-NY Giants @ Dallas
NashvilleTennessee @ Jacksonville
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
San Diego-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
Salt Lake City-Denver @ PittsburghChicago @ Las Vegas
NY Giants @ Dallas
San AntonioNew England @ Houston
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Kansas CityMiami @ Tampa Bay
Denver @ Pittsburgh-NY Giants @ Dallas
Columbus-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA Chargers
NY Giants @ Dallas
Milwaukee-Green Bay @ CincinnatiChicago @ Las Vegas
NY Giants @ Dallas
Cincinnati-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
Las Vegas-Denver @ PittsburghChicago @ Las VegasNY Giants @ Dallas
JacksonvilleTennessee @ Jacksonville
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
Oklahoma City-Green Bay @ CincinnatiCleveland @ LA ChargersNY Giants @ Dallas
New OrleansNew Orleans @ WashingtonGreen Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
MemphisTennessee @ Jacksonville
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
BuffaloMiami @ Tampa Bay
Green Bay @ Cincinnati-NY Giants @ Dallas
