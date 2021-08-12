Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champs? Which teams are the biggest threats to Tampa Bay’s two-peat chances?

It seems like just yesterday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were sailing down the Hillsborough River with Tom Brady throwing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat as the team celebrated their Super Bowl victory.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did something that no NFL team has ever done. The Bucs won Super Bowl LV on home turf at Raymond James Stadium, defeating the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

Ahead of the Buccaneers' first preseason game of the 2021 season, their sights are firmly set on a repeat in a quest to bring another Super Bowl victory to "Champa Bay."

But do the Buccaneers have what it takes to make another run at the coveted trophy?

Can the Tampa Bay Buccaneers repeat as Super Bowl champs?

Unlike most teams that have just won the Super Bowl, the Buccaneers were able to bring back a majority of their starting players. All of the defensive starters have been retained, which means another season with that dominant defense.

The Buccaneers were also able to sign one of their star wide receivers, Chris Godwin, on the franchise tag, securing him for at least another year in hopes of a long-term deal in the near future.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown also re-signed with the Buccaneers on team-friendly deals. Maintaining veteran players on affordable deals is something most Super Bowl-winning teams have a problem doing.

The Buccaneers and head coach Bruce Arians, though, seem to have created a culture players enjoy playing in, one that convinced them to sign smaller deals just to make another run.

Let's not forget the Buccaneers will once again have their star quarterback.

The last team to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles was none other than the New England Patriots, with Tom Brady as quarterback, of course. If any team is going to win consecutive championships, Brady's team is certainly the best candidate.

Which teams are the biggest threats to Tampa Bay’s chances?

As with the rest of the NFL, the Buccaneers' biggest competition in the hopes of a winning season is COVID-19. While Bruce Arians has stressed that he wants all of his players to be vaccinated, there is still a small percentage that isn't, which puts the team's schedule in jeopardy.

The Buccaneers started last season a little slow, which could be in part due to a lack of preseason play. With a regular season and postseason of experience with each other, as well as a full preseason of play, both the offense and defense have an opportunity to build some chemistry. The Bucs should start the season better than they did in 2020.

As for the teams that could hinder the Buccaneers' chances at a two-peat, let's start with the NFC South.

The New Orleans Saints are entering their first post-Drew Brees season, with the veteran choosing to retire. With questions concerning who will start under center for the Saints, they shouldn't be much of a threat to Tampa Bay's chances.

The Atlanta Falcons went 4-12 last season, and even with the slight improvements the've made, they still traded Julio Jones, which rules Arizona out of the running. As for the Carolina Panthers, they shouldn't factor into the NFC South title discussion either.

If the Buccaneers can make another playoff run, the toughest NFC competitor they will face could once again be Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers were able to defeat the Packers at Lambeau Field in the NFC title game in 2020 in freezing conditions.

There could easily be a repeat of that game in 2021, but could the venue be different this time?

