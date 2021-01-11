NFL Playoffs: Who will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play next week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs but it's not certain where they are heading. The Buccaneers are coming off a big 31-23 victory over the Washington Football Team on Saturday Night, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense put together one of their best performances all season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs

There are a couple of different scenarios that could determine where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play next weekend. Let's take a look at the scenarios that will finally decide where the Buccaneers will play in the NFL Divisional Round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers have two different scenarios for the NFL Divisional Round

On Saturday the Los Angeles Rams went into Seattle and defeated the Seahawks 30-20. With the Rams being the sixth seed in the NFC Playoff bracket, their winning might have hurt the Buccaneers.

Scenario #1: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

With the Rams winning, it would send the Buccaneers to New Orleans to play the Saints if the Saints win on Sunday against the Bears.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay and Tom Brady have not faired well against the Saints in the 2020 NFL Season. In fact, New Orleans swept the Buccaneers in their regular season home/away series.

The Buccaneers were hoping for the Seattle Seahawks to win against the Rams so they could head to Green Bay. Remember in Week 6, the Buccaneers hosted the Packers and blew them out 38-10. Tampa Bay is the only defense to hold Aaron Rodgers without a touchdown in a game in the 2020 NFL Season.

This is the main reason why the Los Angeles Rams victory against the Seattle Seahawks hurt the Buccaneers. One thing that Tom Brady did not want to see during the 2021 NFL Playoffs is another meeting with the New Orleans Saints.

Watching the other games today like pic.twitter.com/3z1o0wx21z — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 10, 2021

Scenario #2: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams

Advertisement

The second scenario would be the best-case scenario for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the Chicago Bears go into New Orleans and knock off the Saints, then the Buccaneers would receive a home playoff game. Chicago's win would send them to Green Bay, as they are the lowest seed in the NFC.

This, in turn, would send the Buccaneers home to play the Los Angeles Rams and to potentially get a little payback for the loss they suffered to the Rams in Week 11.

The Los Angeles Rams head into Tampa Bay, in Week 11, and beat the Buccaneers 27-24. However, both teams have improved since that particular meeting.

With all the rumors of the 2021 NFL Playoffs being the last run for Drew Brees, it seems unlikely that the Saints lose to Chicago. This scenario sounds perfect for the Buccaneers but it's not likely to happen. Either way, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will play in the NFL Divisional Round at home or on the road.