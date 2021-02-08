Super Bowl LV: Score by quarter

Super Bowl LV did not disappoint. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers left everything on the field. The score may have not been what everyone expected, but these things tend to happen. Tom Brady proved once again why he is the greatest of all time.

The Buccaneers started Super Bowl LV off slowly. As the game went on, their dominance started to intensify and the Chiefs could not recover. Lets take a look at how the scores ended in each quarter of Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV scoring breakdown by quarter

Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV: First Quarter

Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 49 yard Field Goal (Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski 8 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 7, Chiefs 3)

Super Bowl LV: Second Quarter

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski 17 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 14, Chiefs 3)

Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 34 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 14, Chiefs 6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonion Brown 1 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 6)

Super Bowl LV: First half recap

The Buccaneers started off with back-to-back punts before finding the end zone and taking the lead. Tampa Bay scored 14 unanswered points before Harrison Butker hit his second Field Goal of the first half. Tom Brady found Antonio Brown to push the Buccaneers' lead to 21-6 heading into halftime.

Shaquil Barrett generated a season-high 8 pressures and one sack on 41 pass rushes (19.5% pressure rate).



Seven different @Buccaneers defenders finished with multiple pressures on Patrick Mahomes. Barrett was the only defender with more than three.#SBLV | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/LwHJ9A5c4q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl LV: Third Quarter

Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 52 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette 27 yards rushing touchdown (Buccaneers 28, Chiefs 9)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Succop 52 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)

Super Bowl LV: Fourth Quarter

Tampa Bay Buccaneers controlled the fourth quarter. There was a lot of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II. The Buccaneers defense punished Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay ended the Super Bowl with three kneel downs.

Super Bowl LV: Second Half Recap

Advertisement

The second half of Super Bowl LV was a complete dominant performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. It seemed at times that as soon as the ball was snapped Patrick Mahomes was running backwards scrambling to make a play. The Bucs defense shut down anything and everything that the Chiefs threw at them.

Todd Bowles' defense kept the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown in the Bucs' #SuperBowl win.



Shut down one of the greatest offenses of all time 🚫 pic.twitter.com/od909ntN7j — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

Super Bowl LV: Final Score

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 31

Kansas City Chiefs: 9

Super Bowl LV MVP: Tom Brady 21-29, 201 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions