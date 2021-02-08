Super Bowl LV: Score by quarter

Super Bowl LV did not disappoint. Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers left everything on the field. The score may have not been what everyone expected, but these things tend to happen. Tom Brady proved once again why he is the greatest of all time.
The Buccaneers started Super Bowl LV off slowly. As the game went on, their dominance started to intensify and the Chiefs could not recover. Lets take a look at how the scores ended in each quarter of Super Bowl LV.
Super Bowl LV scoring breakdown by quarter
Super Bowl LV: First Quarter
Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 49 yard Field Goal (Chiefs 3, Buccaneers 0)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski 8 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 7, Chiefs 3)
Super Bowl LV: Second Quarter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski 17 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 14, Chiefs 3)
Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 34 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 14, Chiefs 6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antonion Brown 1 yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady (Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 6)
Super Bowl LV: First half recap
The Buccaneers started off with back-to-back punts before finding the end zone and taking the lead. Tampa Bay scored 14 unanswered points before Harrison Butker hit his second Field Goal of the first half. Tom Brady found Antonio Brown to push the Buccaneers' lead to 21-6 heading into halftime.
Super Bowl LV: Third Quarter
Kansas City Chiefs: Harrison Butker 52 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 21, Chiefs 9)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette 27 yards rushing touchdown (Buccaneers 28, Chiefs 9)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Succop 52 yard Field Goal (Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9)
Super Bowl LV: Fourth Quarter
Tampa Bay Buccaneers controlled the fourth quarter. There was a lot of Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II. The Buccaneers defense punished Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay ended the Super Bowl with three kneel downs.
Super Bowl LV: Second Half Recap
The second half of Super Bowl LV was a complete dominant performance by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. It seemed at times that as soon as the ball was snapped Patrick Mahomes was running backwards scrambling to make a play. The Bucs defense shut down anything and everything that the Chiefs threw at them.
Super Bowl LV: Final Score
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 31
Kansas City Chiefs: 9
Super Bowl LV MVP: Tom Brady 21-29, 201 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions