5 Strengths and weaknesses for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2021-22 season

In Ron Rivera's first season with the Washington Football Team, they went from worst to first in the NFC East. Flying high after winning the division title last season, Washington has bigger and loftier goals for the 2021 season.

A playoff victory feels like an achievable goal for Washington. Some have even picked them as dark horses to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl next year.

Despite the positive outlook, it's important to remember that Washington was a 7-9 team last year and they still have weaknesses to address.

Washington Football Team strengths

#1 - Chase Young

Chase Young is a budding NFL superstar. The edge rusher had 7.5 sacks in his rookie year to go along with 24 quarterback pressures.

Chase Young’s stat line today:



6 Tackles

1 Sack

1 TFL

2 QB Hits

2 Passes Defended

1 Forced Fumble

1 Fumble Recovery

1 Touchdownpic.twitter.com/WlsaHQ1Rzh — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) December 14, 2020

Young is only going to get better as he gets more NFL experience. He'll anchor the Washington defense for years to come.

#2 - The defensive line

Young may wind up being the most dominant member of Washington's defensive line, but the rest of the group is filled to the brim with talent as well. Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are all studs. That group is a big reason why Washington finished the 2020 season with 47 team sacks.

A dominant pass rush is one of the best ways to slow down a good passing offense, which is why Washington is such a dangerous defensive unit.

#3 - Corner

The signing of former Bengals cornerback William Jackson III will help solidify an already good corner group in Washington. Jackson has been vastly underrated throughout his career.

Kendall Fuller and Jimmy Moreland will join Jackson as starters. The corner position isn't nearly as dominant as Washington's defensive line, but they're still a solid unit.

#4 - The duo of Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel

Outside of Terry McLaurin, Washington had minimal production from its wide receivers last season. The need for a better number two receiver was obvious anytime you tuned in to watch Washington play.

Enter Curtis Samuel, who they signed this offseason from the Carolina Panthers.

Samuel is a dynamic playmaker who can be lined up all over the field. McLaurin and Samuel will be an exceptional duo for Ryan Fitzpatrick this season.

#5 - Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson is the perfect modern-day running back. He can run the rock and he can also be a weapon in the passing game. In the current NFL, that's the exact kind of running back you want to have on your team.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Gibson become even more of a focal point this season in Washington's offense. Gibson's rookie season just scratched the surface of the potential he has.

Washington Football Team weaknesses

#1 - Lack of stable quarterback play

To be clear, Ryan Fitzpatrick is an upgrade over Washington's quarterback situation last season. But that doesn't make the quarterback room a position of strength.

Fitzpatrick has days in which he looks like an elite quarterback and then he has days in which he looks like one of the worst in the NFL. That type of inconsistent play from the most critical position on the field can be problematic when entering the playoffs, where it's a win-or-go-home situation.

#2 - High expectations

With success comes expectations, and not everyone is necessarily ready for that. There are countless examples throughout NFL history of teams failing to live up to expectations. Yes, the 2021 Washington Football Team is talented, but ultimately a lot of their success will depend on how they handle high expectations.

#3 - Linebackers

As good as Washington's defensive line is, their linebackers often struggled last season. The linebacker core is the weakest position on Washington's defense.

Jon Bostic and Cole Holcomb are serviceable. Washington is hoping rookie linebacker Jamin Davis takes the group to a higher level.

But relying on a rookie is not ideal, and the group will have its struggles again in the 2021 season.

#4 - Lack of wide receiver depth

As long as Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel stay healthy, Washington should be fine at wideout. However, if either of them goes down with an injury, there's not much depth at the position.

One potential bright spot is Dyami Brown, who Washington selected in the 2020 draft. Beyond Brown, there aren't many Washington wideouts ready to step into a significant role.

#5 - Question mark at right tackle

Without former right tackle Morgan Moses, who joined the New York Jets, Washington will either rely on rookie Samuel Cosmi or Cornelius Lucas. Cosmi is promising and Lucas is serviceable, so it's not the biggest weakness on the team. It is something worth monitoring, though, as the position is currently a bit of a question mark.

