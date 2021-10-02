Is Dalvin Cook playing vs Browns in Week 4? 

You'd be hard-pressed to find many running backs who performed better than Dalvin Cook in 2020. Derrick Henry was the only player to rush for more yards than him. Cook ran for 1,557 yards while missing two games. The Minnesota Vikings were without Cook in Week 3 this season due to an ankle injury.

Without Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison filled his shoes and didn't miss a beat. Mattison ran for 112 yards on 26 carries. But the Vikings face the Cleveland Browns in Week 4, who are coming off a nine-sack performance vs. the Chicago Bears.

Having Cook in the lineup will be crucial for the Vikings to get to 2-2 and avoid a 1-3 start.

Will Dalvin Cook be available vs. the Browns?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Dalvin Cook is officially listed as questionable, but Cook told him after practice he got a lot of reps this week, feels good and, barring a setback, expects to play Sunday against the Browns.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that Dalvin Cook believes he'll play this week. Despite being labeled as questionable, Cook said he feels good about the work he put in during practice. Cook was limited in practice, but he participated every day this week.

Cook told Pelissero that he's in the 90th percentile in terms of being 100 percent. He may not be 100 percent, but Dalvin Cook at 90 percent healthy is still a terror to tackle.

The Vikings could benefit long-term by giving Mattison more carries to ease Cook's workload. Cook has had 562 carries the past two seasons and has recently been prone to injuries.

The Vikings and Browns identical styles create a need for Cook

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski worked for six seasons under Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. Stefanski runs the same offense as he did in Minnesota, which involves utilizing his star running backs. For the Browns, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt keep the clock running and move the chains effectively.

Having both Dalvin Cook and Mattison would be a good counter for the Vikings offense. They'll have a tough matchup, however, as the Browns are the fifth-best run defense in the NFL. They only allow 67 yards per game, while the Vikings rush for 128 yards per game, which is the sixth-highest amount in the NFL. Something has to give in this matchup.

The Browns know how important it is to stop Cook.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods discussed the challenge of the Vikings rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook this week.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods knows how good Cook is. Stefanski coached him, so he knows all of his strengths and weaknesses. He can relay that to Woods, and the defense can use that to their advantage.

Cook's presence also helps take the pressure off of Kirk Cousins. Not that Cousins has needed that help with how spectacular he's played this year. Cousins has not thrown an interception this year and is playing just as well as MVP contenders Derek Carr and Tom Brady.

Cook being back in the lineup comes at the right time against the Browns, who will look to score and move the ball with ease.

