NFL Trade Rumors: Are the Eagles 100% committed to Jalen Hurts?

The Philadelphia Eagles traded back to the 12th overall pick and that pointed all signs towards their full commitment to second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts played well when he replaced Carson Wentz in the 2020-2021 NFL season. With the recent rumors from totalsports.com, one NFL executive feels that the Philadelphia Eagles are in the driver's seat.

What does this mean for Jalen Hurts? How does this rumor from NFL executives question the Eagles' commitment to Hurts? Will Jalen Hurts be in the trade package for Wilson if the Eagles pursue him? Let's take a deeper look at these three questions surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts.

NFL Trade Rumors: What does this mean for Jalen Hurts?

Jalen Hurts was sitting at the top of the mountain as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. Unfortunately, that mountain may crumble during the 2021 NFL season or after. It's almost a guarantee that Russell Wilson will play out the 2021-2022 NFL season with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ready to rock and roll baby boy season can’t come fast enough 🔥🔥🔥🔥🦅🦅💪🏾😈 @JalenHurts QB1 pic.twitter.com/hOr0xeDFql — Neek (@BigNeek28) April 3, 2021

After the 2021-2022 season everything became a question for Wilson and now it has all become a question for Jalen Hurts. The 2021-2022 NFL season is starting to look more like an audition for hurts. Which is something Jalen Hurts didn't plan for coming into the season.

NFL Trade Rumors: How does this rumor from the NFL executive question the Eagles committment to Hurts?

The rumor that has leaked has put a big question mark behind Jalen Hurts' future with the Eagles. It also questions the Philadelphia Eagles' commitment to the young quarterback. The Eagles are not 100% committed to Jalen Hurts from the looks of things. It's more of a 65-70% committment that the Eagles have in the second-year quarterback from Oklahoma.

NFL Trade Rumors: Will Jalen Hurts be in the trade package for Wilson if the Eagles pursue him?

If the Seattle Seahawks do end up moving Russell Wilson next season, they'll want a promising young talent at the quarterback position. If the Eagles want Wilson, they'll have to put Jalen Hurts in the package deal for him. This puts even more pressure on the Eagles and Jalen Hurts for the 2021-2022 season.

Eagles don’t have a consensus on whether Jalen Hurts is a QB1



(via @RobMaaddi) pic.twitter.com/2Np9jmSWWr — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 28, 2021

There is more pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles than Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia will be the one to trade Hurts, as he isn't going to ask for the trade himself. The Eagles will need him to prove to the Seahawks that he's going to be as good or better than Russell Wilson.