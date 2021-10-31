Vikings vs. Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - October 31 | NFL Week 8

The high-flying Dallas Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 8.

The Cowboys have been unblemished since their opening night loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Mike McCarthy's men have won five straight games and will be looking to make it six straight against a tough Vikings side.

Minnesota started the season in horrendous fashion and quickly dropped to 1-3, but has since managed to steady the ship and improve to 3-3. The Vikings will have work cut out trying to upstage the Cowboys.

Both teams have plenty of playmakers on offense, but will they all be available on Sunday? Check out the injury report and probable starting lineups for both teams.

Vikings vs. Cowboys injury report

Vikings

Player Position Injury Game Status Micheal Pierce DT Elbow Out Dede Westbrook WR Ankle Questionable Patrick Jones II DE Knee Doubtful

Cowboys

Player Position Injury Game Status Dorance Armstrong DE Ankle Questionable Dak Prescott QB Calf Questionable Tyron Smith T Ankle Questionable

Vikings vs. Cowboys starting lineups

Vikings

QB - Kirk Cousins | RB - Dalvin Cook, C.J. Ham | WR - Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen | TE - Irv Smith Jr. | OL - Rashod Hill, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Oli Udoh, Brian O'Neill

DL - Danielle Hunter, Dalvin Tomlinson, Sheldon Richardson, Everson Griffen | LB - Nick Vigil, Eric Kendricks, Anthony Barr | CB - Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland | S - Harrison Smith, Xavier Woods | K - Greg Joseph | P - Jordan Berry

Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | HB - Ezekiel Elliott | FB - Sewo Olonilua | WR - Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyronn Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Brandon Knight

DL - Tarell Basham, Randy Gregory, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Trevon Diggs, Anthony Brown | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar