Robert Woods injury: How long will Rams WR be out for? 

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that veteran WR Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in practice on Friday. With that he is set to miss the remainder of this season. This is a major hit to the Rams' WR core.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager states Woods' ACL injury happened while running a jet sweep and something felt amiss while positioning his foot. Per Schrager, there was optimism Friday night that it was not severe, but more testing confirmed the degree of his injury.

Woods' absence makes the addition of WR Odell Beckham Jr. all the more significant. Woods' senior leadership and electric ability to catch and run will be greatly missed by a Rams team with Super Bowl ambitions. Woods was the WR2 for the team with 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns while scoring a touchdown on the ground in nine games this season.

Woods has played the last five seasons in Los Angeles, where the two-time 1,000-yard NFL WR played his college ball at the University of Southern California. He inked a free-agent contract with the Rams before the 2017 season after four years with the Bills, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Woods has 570 receptions for 7,077 yards and 35 TDs in his nine-year NFL career so far.

Where Do They Turn in Woods’ Absence?

Second-year WR Van Jefferson, out of the University of Florida, is projected to get the greater preponderance of Woods' snaps days after being dropped off the WR depth chart upon Beckham joining the team. Woods' injury is a significant blow to the NFL's number one ranked passing offense, led by Pro Bowl QB Matthew Stafford. That leaves Cooper Kupp, Beckham, and Jefferson as the only experienced and healthy WRs on the roster. Earlier in the week, a waiver claim to bring back former Rams wideout Josh Reynolds did not come through. The only other receivers on the Rams are Ben Skowronek and J.J. Koski, a pair of first-year wideouts who have a total of three catches for 30 yards between them.

