When will Odell Beckham Jr. make his Rams debut? Adam Schefter makes big admission

Odell Beckham Jr. is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Beckham left the Cleveland Browns last week. And once he cleared waivers, the Rams pounced on the opportunity to add him to their star-studded roster. Now, all eyes are on Monday night as the Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers, and everyone will watch to see if Beckham makes his debut. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on Beckham's status:

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources. Not that it was much of a question, but WR Odell Beckham Jr. will make his Rams’ debut vs. the 49ers on Monday Night Football, per sources.

That's correct. Odell Beckham Jr. will make his bow for the Rams under the Monday night lights against one of the Rams' fiercest rivals. A season-ending injury to Robert Woods has sped up the process, and now Beckham will find himself thrust into the deep end for his new team. The NFL world's eyes will be transfixed on the electrifying wideout.

The Rams are excited about Beckham.

Excitement has surged throughout the Rams complex since the news broke that Beckham was heading to California. Former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey spoke highly of Beckham:

"As a receiver, he can do everything, It reminded me of our receivers that we have here already who can do everything."

Head coach Sean McVay was as animated as ever when he finally spoke about his new signing:

"There's not any limitations to his game, He's got the ability to play all over the formation, he can win isolations, he can win short, intermediate, down the field. His career resume kind of speaks for itself. And so that's an intriguing thing to be able to partner up with anybody that has that natural skill set. Just talking a little bit of ball with them, you can tell he's got a great football IQ, even just watching them over the last couple years, he can see the game makes sense to him. But as far as exactly what it means, what that role looks like, this is something that's going to be developing as we go, and we're going to try to get them up to speed as quickly as possible."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Beckham is a divisive, controversial character. However, he is also one of the most talented wide receivers ever to enter the league. Now on his third team and a team eyeing a Superbowl title, Beckham could be inspired to hit new heights. The locker room is excited, the staff is excited, and the world is watching. In one of the game's biggest rivalries, Beckham is thrust into the limelight.

Edited by Shivayan Roy