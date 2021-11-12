Rams depth chart: LA offense gets massive facelift after signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Los Angeles Rams sent the NFL world abuzz with news of the signing. The talented WR was released by the Cleveland Browns last week and cleared on waivers on Tuesday. After only 2 days of being a free agent for the first time in his career, OBJ chose his new home in sunny southern California.

💛ʟᴀᴋᴇsʜᴏᴡsᴢɴ💜 @LakeShowSZNN Von miller recruiting odell to the rams😳😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥 Von miller recruiting odell to the rams😳😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/h7ayqt5atz

Odell Beckham Jr. brings brand name recognition, a penchant for flare, and the occasional big play. While he could not match his New York Giants receiving numbers (or exciting plays), during his time in Cleveland, OBJ may or may not have a lot left in the tank after 2 injury-riddled seasons. With the Rams, however, he has a talented quarterback and an equally talented supporting cast around him to go far in the playoffs.

Think Randy Moss when he left the Oakland Raiders in 2007 and signed with the New England Patriots. While Beckham probably will not match Moss’s 23 touchdowns in his first year with a very competent Tom Brady, Beckham could find his old groove with QB Matthew Stafford.

Fer-Nandolorian @FernandoDowney Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. Former Browns’ WR Odell Beckham Jr is finalizing a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources. Stafford and Cooper at breakfast tomorrow morning… twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Stafford and Cooper at breakfast tomorrow morning… twitter.com/adamschefter/s… https://t.co/ZfDlLLbOQY

Los Angeles Rams' updated offensive depth chart after signing Odell Beckham Jr.

QB - Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Matthew Stafford’s first year with the Rams has been a success, and he is a frontrunner for the MVP. He leads the league in passing with 2,771 yards, and the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. could make the Rams’ offense even better.

RB - Darrell Henderson Jr., Sony Michel, Buddy Howell, Cam Akers (out for the year)

Darrell Henderson Jr. has been in and out of the lineup due to injury, and his performance on the field has been uneven. Henderson stepped into the starting role when second-year RB Cam Akers, the presumed starter, was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury. Sony Michel was added in the offseason through a trade with the New England Patriots as insurance for the RB room and continues to play that role behind Henderson.

WR - Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr., Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, J.J. Koski, TuTu Atwell (IR)

The biggest midseason free agent signing in recent memory, Odell Beckham’s signing means a lot of things for the Rams. He instantly brings a deep threat, another mouth to feed (offensively, not French toast -- more on that later), and overall another offensive weapon for the presumed Super Bowl favorite Rams.

Cooper Kupp, the leading receiver for the year with 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, now has to compete with OBJ for targets and waffles (Kupp and Stafford are famously breakfast buddies). Although Robert Woods is the incumbent starter on paper, Beckham’s addition could mean he’s the new WR2 behind Kupp. Woods will still provide valuable targets and the occasional gadget WR run play. The biggest loser of the Odell Beckham signing will be Van Jefferson, who was just starting to find a groove in the Rams’ offense after WR DeSean Jackson left for the Las Vegas Raiders.

TE - Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, Brycen Hopkins, Johnny Mundt (IR)

Tyler Higbee is the main TE in the Rams’ offense despite his uneven play throughout the season. With OBJ on board, very little may change for Higbee’s role and targets from Stafford.

OL - Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Tremayne Anchrum Jr., Joe Noteboom, Coleman Shelton, Bobby Evans, AJ Jackson, Jamil Demby (IR)

The Rams certainly have needs on the offensive side, and the offensive line is no different on the pecking order of needs. That being said, with all that talent, maybe Sean McVay can scheme his way out of not addressing OL needs. Stafford was sacked 5 times in the Rams’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 so hopefully the Rams won’t regret adding a mercurial WR to their squad rather than address their trenches.

Edited by Henno van Deventer