Will Odell Beckham Jr. play for Rams in Week 10 vs. 49ers?

Odell Beckham Jr. sent shockwaves through the NFL on Thursday as the star wide receiver signed with the Los Angeles Rams for the remainder of the season, powering even more to what was already one of the best offenses in the NFL.

Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday, and no team claimed him off waivers because of the salary amount they would need to afford. Once he hit the market, it was an open game for most NFL teams. The 29-year-old narrowed his options down to the Rams and the Green Bay Packers, officially choosing the former on Thursday.

Beckham will be able to play immediately, and after such a monumental signing, fans from every team in the league will be excited to see him team up with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay as soon as possible.

Will Beckham Jr. play against the 49ers in Week 10?

Every sign points to Beckham making his first appearance with the Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 10, when the Rams travel to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, no one can expect Beckham to dominate on his Rams debut. He'll be learning a completely new offense, and even though Stafford represents a major quarterback upgrade compared to Baker Mayfield, there are a lot of options in the Rams offense.

RB: Darrell Henderson

RB: Sony Michel

WR: Cooper Kupp

WR: Robert Woods

WR: Odell Beckham Jr.

WR: Van Jefferson

TE: Tyler Higbee

Now that's impressive offensive depth.

Notably, Beckham is healthy and he should be able to play right away. The fact that this is a Monday game also gives him an extra day to get acclimated to his new teammates and Sean McVay's offense, which demands a lot from its wide receivers.

Beckham was made inactive for the Browns' game in Week 9 after he was sent home from the facility because Cleveland thought their relationship was no longer working. He signed a settlement with the team to restructure his contract and allow both sides to have a little financial relief just before his release.

Combining Beckham with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods seems like an unfair game for the rest of the league. The Rams' passing offense was already elite and it got even better today. Los Angeles is loading up even more to make a run for the Super Bowl. McVay hopes that this time, the final result will be different.

