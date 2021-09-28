3 reasons why Matthew Stafford is the MVP favorite right now

The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford appear to be a match made in heaven. Acquired in the offseason, the Rams have proven to be a ferocious side with the former Detroit Lions quarterback at the tip of their offensive spear.

It would appear that Stafford has a renewed sense of life in the City of Angels. He has played lights out under center for the Rams and has been instrumental in the their 3-0 start.

The Rams recently beat out the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game in which Stafford played at a higher level than Tom Brady.

Stafford might very well have been the missing piece for the Rams to make it to the Super Bowl, and he's certainly making a mark with his new team. Here are three reasons why Stafford is the MVP favorite right now.

Will Matthew Stafford take the Rams to the Super Bowl?

#1 Stats don't lie

Matthew Stafford is building quite a career year. Although Stafford does not lead the league in total passing yards, he is currently leading in far more important categories.

ESPN @espn Matthew Stafford has 9 Pass TD, tied with Kurt Warner (1999) for the most ever by a Rams QB in their first three games of a season.



Stafford is second, only behind Brady, in touchdown passes with nine TDs.

Stafford currently has the top QBR with 82.6. He also is #2 on the list for the highest passer rating with 129.8 His 70.2 completion percentage isn't in the top 10, but that should be rectified soon.

Stafford has also only thrown one interception - a stat that matters most. Mistakes can make or break a team's season, and Stafford has made very few of them. If minimal mistakes and maximum production isn't what makes an MVP quarterback, then the system is broken.

#2 Command of offense

Matthew Stafford has shown week after week that he has a commanding idea of the Rams offense. Each week he seems to be playing better football and his football IQ is through the roof.

This is Stafford's first time playing with another team, considering he spent the bulk of his career under center for the Detroit Lions. Since entering the league in 2009, Stafford has attempted to carry the Lions on his back.

Now, armed with more offensive weaponry and a top-five defense, Stafford can finally relax and worry strictly about his offense knowing his team is taken care of on both sides of the ball.

#3 The Rams just beat the Bucs!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of the toughest teams in the league, and rightfully so. They retained all of their starters before the 2021 season began, eluding to the fact that they had just won the Super Bowl.

Enter the Rams. Stafford and company played a very important game against the Bucs on Sunday, and it showcased what many believe to be the NFC Championship game that will happen in January.

The Rams appeared to be a much more well-rounded team in Week 3, and they made beating the Bucs look easy. As things stand, the Rams are currently undefeated. In addition, Stafford played much better football than Tom Brady on the night.

PFF @PFF Matthew Stafford vs the Bucs:



🐏 27/38

🐏 343 yards

🐏 4 TDs

Stafford threw for 343 yards and had four TDs, posting a passer rating of 134.0. Brady threw for 432 yards with one TD, posting a passer rating of 103.0.

Stafford simply outplayed Brady, which is no easy feat. The former MVP was made to look like the lesser quarterback.

Stafford is currently one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch and will continue leading his team to wins this season. If the Rams stay undefeated, there will be calls for Stafford to be crowned MVP.

