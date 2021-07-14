How Matthew Stafford took a step up by leaving the Detroit Lions

When it was announced earlier in 2021 that the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams were making a trade and swapping quarterbacks, it made complete sense. It almost felt like two adjacent pieces of a jigsaw puzzle.

It has been said for years that quarterback Matthew Stafford needs a "change of scenery" in order to be successful. Jared Goff also seemed to have plateaued in head coach Sean McVay's offense, and this particular trade would work for him too, even if he was losing his favorite offensive targets.

In a recent poll of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, Matthew Stafford was ranked as the sixth-best quarterback. In 2020, Stafford was ranked as the tenth-best quarterback in that same poll.

He hasn't even taken a regular-season snap with the Rams yet, but analysts believe he is already better than he was last season. Why is that?

Is Matthew Stafford going to have a 'post-Lions' career boost?

It's no secret that there has been a lot of attention towards the Rams acquiring Matthew Stafford. Fans and analysts around the NFL believe that by being paired with an offensive genius in Sean McVay, Stafford will now be able to live up to his true potential.

In his 12 seasons in Detroit, Matthew Stafford threw for over 45,000 passing yards and 282 touchdowns. Those numbers aren't exactly lackluster. Stafford also made three playoff appearances in his time with the Lions.

It's not that he suddenly became a good quarterback, but more that he was overlooked. Detroit was a defeated franchise when he was drafted out of the University of Georgia. They fire and hire new head coaches every few seasons, a cycle which brings with it new offensive coordinators and schemes.

Playing in the NFC North could also have something to do with it. Stafford is always overlooked due to the attention on Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins.

Why things are looking up for the Rams' new QB

Stafford will now have the offensive mindset of Sean McVay, who will be able to use the quarterback's assets to the team's advantage. Stafford also has solid offensive weapons in Cooper Kupp, Tyler Higbee and Robert Woods. The Rams QB will also have running back stud Cam Akers at his disposal.

While these are all projections and assumptions that this is the turning point in Matthew Stafford's career, it will become clear early into the 2021 season exactly what the future holds for him in Los Angeles.

At the same time, it will also show what type of coverage Jared Goff will get now that he is in Detroit and what type of direction his career takes.

