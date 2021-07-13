Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster projection: How will the Matthew Stafford era begin?

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a year full of expectations with new quarterback Matthew Stafford to partner with Sean McVay.

After a stellar showing in last year's playoffs, the Rams are hoping Stafford can take McVay's offense to another level and take the team back to the Super Bowl, except that they now expect a different ending. The NFC West is tough, and Los Angeles will need all the power it can get to prevail in the division.

Who will make the final Rams roster?

Quarterback (2)

Matthew Stafford, John Wolford

No surprises here, as the Rams usually have just two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. Stafford is the main star, but Wolford also started a playoff game last season.

Running Back (4)

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Xavier Jones

There's no superstar in the Los Angeles backfield, but the running back-by-committee approach will work out just fine with Cam Akers leading in touches. Darrell Henderson will be the backup, while rookie Jake Funk will provide some relief for both. Funk is more of a north-south runner while Akers and Henderson are more versatile backs.

Cooper Kupp

Wide Receiver (5)

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell

Only five receivers may come off as a surprise, but there's enough talent in the position and the team has all the main needs covered, so there's not much to see here.

Kupp and Woods are the leaders of the group, both solid receivers who work really great in the middle of the field and on intermediate routes. DeSean Jackson is the main vertical threat while Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell will look to develop their skills even further - Jefferson was drafted in 2020, Atwell in 2021.

Tight End (4)

Tyler Higbee, Jacob Harris, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins

With Gerald Everett moving to Seattle, Higbee is now the main man for the Rams. Jacob Harris looks set to take on the TE2 role as a rookie, while Hopkins needs to improve after a disappointing rookie year.

Tyler Higbee (the new Hockenson with Stafford?) has the lowest average TD length among TEs with 10+ career scores at 6.1 yards.



12 career TDs, 8 from 4 yards and in. One longer than 10 yards out. — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) July 6, 2021

Offensive Line (9)

Andrew Whitworth, Rob Havenstein, David Edwards, Bobby Evans, Austin Corbett, Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Tremaine Anchrum Jr.

The five starters are set in stone, with Noteboom being the swing tackle and Allen the backup center. Coleman Shelton's versatility is appreciated, while Tremaine Anchrum may keep his spot on the 53-man roster because of his special teams contribution.

Defensive Line (6)

Aaron Donald, A'Shawn Robinson, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Bobby Brown III, Earnest Brown IV, Greg Gaines

Aaron Donald needs no introduction. A'Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day are both solid starters for the rest of the defensive line, while rookies Bobby and Earnest Brown will get limited snaps this season as they develop to take on a bigger role for the Rams.

All-time #Rams Sack Leaders:

1. Leonard Little - 87.5

2. Aaron Donald - 85.5

3. Kevin Greene - 72.5

4. Kevin Carter - 62.5

4. Robert Quinn - 62.5

6. Chris Long - 54.5

7. Gary Jeter - 45.0

8. Grant Wistrom - 41.5

9. Mike Wilcher - 38.5

10. D'Marco Farr - 36.5

11. James Hall - 30.0 — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) July 12, 2021

Linebacker (9)

Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Kenny Young, Ernest Jones, Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder, Justin Hollins, Travin Howard.

Leonard Floyd and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo will start at EDGE. The latter desperately needs a breakout year to keep his spot on the Rams roster. If he fails to impress, Terrell Lewis will waste no time taking his starting spot.

On the inside, Micah Kiser is the number one, but both Kenny Young and Troy Reeder had impressive flashes last season and can be solid starters. Reeder will probably get the first look as the starter, but Young will see a reasonable number of snaps as well.

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best cornerbacks in the league

Corner (5)

Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams, Robert Rochell, David Long Jr., Donte Deayon

The starting duo, composed of Ramsey and Williams, is one of the best in the league, while David Long will have a difficult task substituting Troy Hill, who left in free agency for Cleveland, in the nickel position. Robert Rochell probably won't see the field much as a rookie this year.

Safety (5)

Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Nick Scott, J. R. Reed.

While Fuller and Rapp are both really solid players, there's been some recent talk that Rapp should move to the linebacker position. It doesn't seem like the Rams are a big fan of this move, so his spot as the starting strong safety is safe for now. J. R. Reed could be a surprise name on the 53-man roster.

Special Teams (3)

Matt Gay, Johnny Hekker, Matthew Orzech

No surprises here, even with the bizarre Corey Bojorquez signing. Hekker is still a great punter even after a down year. Gay is the Rams' kicker, and Orzech is the long snapper.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha