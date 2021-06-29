Top 5 expected Madden 22 player ratings for the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams enter 2021 with a new quarterback and with most of their star players returning. The Rams are hoping that their top-heavy roster will be enough to get them to a Super Bowl.

Fashioning a solid roster is one thing, but there's nothing like some Madden ratings to hype up the season. Here are the top 5 expected player ratings for the Los Angeles Rams in Madden 22.

Rams stars likely to be rated the highest on Madden 22

Aaron Donald has been in the 99 club before. However, Donald just hit 30 years of age.

In the Madden world, players tend to start regressing between the ages of 25 and 27. Madden 22 will likely see Aaron Donald's play dip a smidge in 2021. This will take him out of the 99 club, but only just.

Last season, Aaron Donald enjoyed 13.5 sacks and 45 combined tackles. It was the second-highest sack total of his career.

Jalen Ramsey seemed to be slipping a bit in Jacksonville. But, once the Los Angeles Rams swapped Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib for Ramsey, the Rams' defense blossomed into one of the top-ranked units in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey earned a 79.8 PFF grade while facing some of the toughest receivers in the NFL.

If @JalenRamsey had his way, this is what the Rams would look like 🤣



Man’s been recruiting all summer pic.twitter.com/C6epdGbZjx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 26, 2021

#3 - Robert Woods (90 overall)

Since 2018, Robert Woods has earned around 1,000 yards each season as a receiver. In 2018, Woods earned 1,219 yards and six touchdowns. In 2019, he racked up 1,134 yards and two touchdowns. The next season, Woods caught 90 balls for 936 yards and six touchdowns.

Woods' secret ability has been his prowess in running the "Jet Sweep." In a Jet Sweep, he lines up outside and motions toward the quarterback. As he jogs near the quarterback, the quarterback snaps the ball and hands it to Woods. Woods explodes into a sprint and runs wide. As a runner, he earned 155 yards on 24 attempts, resulting in a 6.5 yards per carry average.

#4 - Cooper Kupp (87 overall)

Cooper Kupp's last two seasons have been his best in the NFL. In 2019, Cooper Kupp caught 94 balls for 1,161 yards and ten touchdowns. In 2020, Cooper Kupp caught 92 balls for 974 yards and three touchdowns. While Kupp's touchdown totals fell in 2020, it was not because of a dip in play.

It was more about Jared Goff's fall from grace which led to the trade to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford. With Stafford in town, expect Kupp's touchdowns to rebound in 2021.

Darious Williams

#5 - Darious Williams (84 overall)

Darious Williams burst onto the scene with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He was a key part of 2020's top-ranked defense.

Williams earned four interceptions and an 80.0 PFF grade in 2021. At 28 years old, he is in the prime of his career and could continue to perform well for another few years.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha