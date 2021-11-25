"I'm on that" - Tom Brady elated over Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to receive entire Rams salary in Bitcoin 

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the hottest commodities out there once he was released by the Cleveland Browns after their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the sweepstakes for his services, the Los Angeles Rams beat out several teams, giving him a one-year contract. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver has a base salary of $750,000, including a $500,000 signing bonus with an additional $3 million that he will receive in the form of team-constructed incentives.

Once the Rams wide receiver decided to take his paycheque through the cryptocurrency Bitcoin, one player looked to be especially excited about the choice. It was none other than seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady.

On an Instagram post revealing the news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback commented, “I’m on that.” Brady and his wife, international supermodel Gisele Bündchen, both took an equity stake in crypto firm FTX in June this year.

Beckham is not the first NFL player to be compensated in cryptocurrency. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced he, like Beckham Jr., had paired up with Cash App to have a percentage of his salary paid to him in Bitcoin in October.

Another NFL player who is in on cryptocurrency is Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley announced that he is agreeing to all impending business transactions and endorsement deals that he signs in bitcoin. The 2018 AP Rookie of the Year went on to say more about Bitcoin:

“You see inflation and you see how high it is right now, and you learn that you can’t save your wealth. So that’s why I’ll be taking my marketing money in bitcoin.”

Barkley said the motive is to build generational wealth for himself in the same way that Brady and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant have.

As for Beckham Jr., his bitcoin contract is unique in itself but also means that the Rams are his second team this season. The former New York Giants wide receiver had 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season for the Browns.

Edited by Piyush Bisht