Pro Bowl vote 2022: Tom Brady leads the way for QBs, but who else is topping the voting list?

Tom Brady has been sensational this season, putting up numbers that have him as one of the favorites to win the league MVP this season. The Pro Bowl votes that have come in so far have made Tom Brady the leader of all quarterbacks in the league. But while Brady has been doing great this season, other players in different positions have pulled in more votes due to their own accomplishments. Let's look at how the Pro Bowl votes stack up right now.

First round of Pro Bowl voting: Tom Brady and others

As the votes stack up, there are some clear leaders in every category. The overall leader is running back Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, whose swashbuckling performance against the top-rated Buffalo Bills was worthy of being enshrined as one of the greatest performances on a football pitch. He leads overall with 81,087 votes.

Following closely behind him in second is the reason the Los Angeles Rams offense has been so impressive this season. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp comes in second overall with 80,673 votes in the Pro Bowl voting record. Both Jonathan Taylor and Cooper Kupp are currently the stats leaders in rushing and receiving respectively.

Coming in third is Travis Kelce, who has been a bright light in the otherwise misfiring Kansas City Chiefs offense. He has accumulated 79,910 votes.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who has been the stats leader in sacks so far this season with 13, comes in fourth with 76,064 votes.

Rounding off the top five is cornerback Trevon Diggs of the Dallas Cowboys with 75,637 votes. Diggs leads the league with eight interceptions.

While Tom Brady is not in the top five, he does lead the way among all quarterbacks with 71,126 votes. His counterpart in the AFC is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who lags behind with 60,4443 votes. It says something about the enduring legacy of Tom Brady, who remains peerless in the most important position in football.

Here is the complete list of all the players who lead in votes for the Pro Bowl after the first round:

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Josh Allen, Buffalo 60,443 DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 76,064 QB NFC Tom Brady, Tampa Bay 71,126 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 68,143 RB AFC Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis 81,087 DT AFC Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee 58,868 RB NFC Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas 54,228 DT NFC Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams 69,973 FB AFC Patrick Ricard, Baltimore 47,131 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 74,208 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 70,362 OLB NFC Haason Reddick, Carolina 40,225 WR AFC Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati 65,532 ILB AFC Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas 36,034 WR NFC Cooper Kupp, L.A. Rams 80,673 ILB NFC Devin White, Tampa Bay 52,888 TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 79,910 CB AFC J.C. Jackson, New England 58,166 TE NFC Kyle Pitts, Atlanta 63,948 CB NFC Trevon Diggs, Dallas 75,637 T AFC Orlando Brown, Kansas City 26,780 SS AFC Kareem Jackson, Denver 46,976 T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 44,135 SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona 41,404 G AFC Joel Bitonio, Cleveland 38,810 FS AFC Kevin Byard, Tennessee 60,158 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 30,176 FS NFC Quandre Diggs, Seattle 35,907 C AFC David Andrews, New England 39,504 P AFC Pressley Harvin, Pittsburgh 31,678 C NFC Tyler Biadasz, Dallas 30,955 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 45,239 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 50,551 ST AFC Ola Adeniyi, Tennessee 30,820 K NFC Younghoe Koo, Atlanta 26,995 ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 29,597 RS AFC Ray-Ray McCloud, Pittsburgh 29,561 LS AFC Joe Cardona, New England 34,033 RS NFC DeAndre Carter, Washington 35,957 LS NFC Camaron Cheeseman, Washington 27,778

The above data is as reported by NFL Communications. In terms of teams, the Dallas Cowboys lead the way. The New England Patriots come in second. The Los Angeles Rams are third, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens.

Edited by Piyush Bisht