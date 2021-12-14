"OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!" - Justin Jefferson launches a scathing attack at Odell Beckham Jr. doubters

Justin Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr. have been good friends for quite some time now. Both NFL stars attended college at LSU, and both are proud representatives of their alma maters.

Jefferson has supported his friend this season. Including when he wore a sweatshirt that said "Free Odell" when Beckham was with the Cleveland Browns.

After Odell Beckham Jr. gave a vintage performance in Week 14, Jefferson tweeted his support towards his fellow LSU alum.

Jefferson's tweet was a shot at the Browns for not being able to maximize Beckham's talent during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

Jefferson's shot was also towards anyone who has doubted whether Beckham can still be a star in the NFL.

JJETS✈️ @JJettas2 OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS😂😂🤡🤡 OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS😂😂🤡🤡

Justin Jefferson launches a scathing attack at Odell Beckham Jr. doubters

Odell Beckham Jr. celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown in Week 14.

Odell Beckham Jr. played arguably his best game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14. The three-time Pro Bowler caught six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown.

His 77 yards are the second-most he's had in a game this season, behind his 81 yards in Week 12.

Since joining the Los Angeles Rams, Beckham has scored a touchdown in three of his four games. In his six games with the Browns this season, he didn't score any.

In fact, during his entire stint with the Browns, the star wide receiver found the end zone just seven times.

PFF @PFF OBJ’s 3rd straight game with a TD 👀

OBJ’s 3rd straight game with a TD 👀 https://t.co/1u7DebdEff

Before Beckham joined the Rams at the trade deadline, his relationship with Baker Mayfield stirred up much controversy. The two never managed to find chemistry on the field together.

Mayfield's passer rating and completion percentage were abysmal when he targeted Beckham.

The Browns ultimately waived Beckham, putting an end to the drama. In Beckham's first game with the Rams, he only caught two passes.

But he was learning the playbook at that point, and the Rams bye the following week gave him time to catch up.

After Cooper Kupp's running mate Robert Woods tore his ACL, Beckham couldn't afford to be anything other than a star. Matthew Stafford has formed a solid connection with him over the past three weeks.

Also Read Article Continues below

Beckham has shown that he's capable of excellent route running, and that he still possesses elite speed. The Rams are 9-4 after their victory over the Cardinals, and Beckham has been a huge reason why.

Edited by LeRon Haire