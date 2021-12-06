3 NFL WRs to record over 2,500 receiving yards through their first two seasons

Only three wide receivers in NFL history have accumulated over 2500 receiving yards across their first two seasons.

One of them is in the NFL Hall of Fame, while the two others are still playing. One of the two active players accomplished the feat in Week 13 of the ongoing 2021 NFL season.

On that note, here is a look at the trio of wide receivers to accrue over 2500 receiving yards in their first two NFL campaigns. Without further ado, let's get started:

#1 Randy Moss

Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss

Hall of Famer Randy Moss is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. He played 14 seasons with five different teams, with half of them coming with the Minnesota Vikings.

He ended his legendary NFL career with the 15th-most receptions of all time, fourth-most receiving yards, second-most receiving touchdowns and fourth-most total touchdowns.

Randy Moss eclipsed 1000 receiving yards in ten different NFL seasons. He wasted no time in becoming a productive wide receiver in the competition, combining for 2726 receiving yards in his first two seasons. In 1999, he became the first wide receiver in NFL history to exceed 2500 receiving yards in his first two years.

#2 Odell Beckham Jr.

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. had the two most productive seasons of his career in his first two years in the NFL.

Those first two seasons were the top two of his career in touchdowns and two of the top three in receptions and yards. He combined for a massive 2755 receiving yards in that two-year span, surpassing Randy Moss and setting a new NFL record.

Odell Beckham Jr. followed those two years with another impressive season in his third year with the New York Giants in 2016. Unfortunately, he has never been quite the same player since then. Injuries have had a lot to do with it, as he has only started all 16 games in a single season once in his eight-year NFL career.

#3 Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson

The newest member of the elite club is Justin Jefferson. He had an incredible rookie season in 2020, setting a new NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie. He has followed that up with an even better season this year.

NFL345 @NFL345 Justin Jefferson ( @JJettas2 ) joins Odell Beckham Jr. and @ProFootballHOF Randy Moss as the only players with 2,500+ receiving yards in their first 2 seasons in the Super Bowl era. Justin Jefferson (@JJettas2) joins Odell Beckham Jr. and @ProFootballHOF Randy Moss as the only players with 2,500+ receiving yards in their first 2 seasons in the Super Bowl era. https://t.co/Yhs9yKotsI

After Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season, he is just ten receptions and 200 yards away from his rookie total while already matching his seven touchdowns.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Justin Jefferson just passed Jerry Rice for 3rd most rec yards by a player in his first 2 seasons in the Super Bowl era.



SUPERSTAR. Justin Jefferson just passed Jerry Rice for 3rd most rec yards by a player in his first 2 seasons in the Super Bowl era.SUPERSTAR. https://t.co/DtxutQCmwV

With five more games to go this year, he is on pace to set new highs in just about every receiving category. He has also already surpassed the 2500 receiving mark in his first two seasons.

Justin Jefferson already has over 1200 yards this season, and is on pace to exceed 3000 receiving yards in his first two seasons. That would be a new NFL record.

