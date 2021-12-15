“Had people thinking he ain’t HIM anymore” - LeBron James reminds Twitter of his faith in NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

LeBron James has been keeping an eye on Odell Beckham Jr. since his days with the New York Giants. The four-time MVP has also been particularly supportive of the superstar wide receiver since he was waived by the Cleveland Browns and joined the LA Rams. James publicly welcomed and congratulated OBJ upon his move to Hollywood by signing with the Rams last month.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s performance since getting a change of scenery has caught the eye of the NFL as well as LeBron James. The LA Lakers superstar took to Twitter to drive home the point his good friend still has plenty left in the tank.

Here’s how James reminded everyone of what the 29-year-old superstar receiver can still do:

“I told y’all he would! Had people thinking he ain’t HIM anymore.”

Since joining the LA Rams four games ago, Beckham has scored a touchdown in his past three games. The three touchdowns are already nearly halfway to the seven he had in two-plus seasons while playing in 29 games with quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns.

LeBron James was obviously aware of this fact, which is why the tweet was a direct shot at OBJ’s haters.

The three-time Pro-Bowler, as always, caught the limelight following the LA Rams’ first touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. Stafford’s 2-yard pass was routine, but the celebration was not. Beckham delivered an epic self-defense action dance, something which has been a recent hit on social media.

theScore @theScore OBJ nailed the TD celebration tonight. 😂



(📽️: @OBJ)

OBJ’s seeming renaissance will only make the LA Rams more difficult to defend. They already have receiver Cooper Kupp, who’s playing out of his mind. The Rams also have Robert Woods for good measure. All three will help each other force defenses into awkward decisions. Beckham could prove his detractors wrong this season with the Rams.

If and when that happens, expect James to do his thing on social media to give his pal an attaboy.

Are the LA Lakers and LeBron James trending in the same way as Odell Beckham’s LA Rams?

LeBron James and the LA Lakers (15-13) have won back-to-back games and are sixth in the Western Conference standings. However, the Lakers are only just getting past the first quarter of the NBA season while the 9-4 LA Rams are in the closing weeks already.

Both Los Angeles teams are surely looking good, particularly the Rams, who are only a loss away from the first-place Cardinals in the NFC West. James and the Lakers are also showing signs of figuring out some things to string together wins.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it 🎉 Western Conference Player of the Week, and had fun while doing it 🎉 https://t.co/HrEwXcMpCG

If the LA Lakers, with James leading the way, sustain their form, the NBA and the NFL could see two of their most popular athletes in the playoffs.

