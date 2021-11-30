"Go get a Cooper Kupp jersey" - Davante Adams isn't letting Odell Beckham Jr. off the hook for choosing Rams over Packers

Davante Adams prodded Odell Beckham Jr. after yesterday's game in which the Green Bay Packers bested the Los Angeles Rams. Adams attempted to woo Beckham to the Packers organization after the Cleveland Browns released the former Giants wideout.

Beckham eventually opted to move to California to join Sean McVay's glittering array of stars in Los Angeles. Press members asked Adams after the game, and he responded with a stinger:

“I told him go get a Cooper Kupp jersey since that’s obviously his guy and that’s who he wanted to be with,

Adams and his Packers got the last word on the field as the Rams did not have enough in Wisconsin to defeat the Packers. Adams won the battle of two star wideouts. The big receiver enjoyed a stellar day as he hauled in eight catches for 104 yards.

Adams still wish Beckham all the best at the Rams

Adams did check his comments and offered Beckham all the best going forward:

“That’s my guy, man, I love Odell. I think he would’ve been a great fit here but I wish nothing but the best for him.”

Adams did send a jersey to the Rams' locker room after the game, and he joked about Beckham's previous history in Green Bay.

“I told him just don’t put a hole in the wall this time,”

The Packers now get to enjoy a week off. The win extends their lead in the NFC North, and they are certainly in the mix for the number one seed in the conference. Matt LaFleur's team is on a bye this week and can rest and recuperate before the final throws of the regular season.

The Rams travel back to the West Coast before a pivotal game against the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars. The Rams are under pressure in the NFC West as the charging Cardinals sit in pole position, and the surging San Francisco 49ers have won three straight to drag themselves into contention.

The regular season's final weeks will feature critical games, and it is time for the big names to stand up. Adams and Beckham are two of the best players in the NFL. Adams is Aaron Rodgers' favorite target, and Beckham is quickly developing a relationship with Stafford. These two all-world talents could light up the NFL stage.

