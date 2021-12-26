Aaron Rodgers can get away with stirring up controversy as long as the Packers keep winning

Aaron Rodgers has gradually become increasingly controversial over the past year. Remember when he was reportedly considering retirement to host Jeopardy! because the Green Bay Packers wouldn't commit to him on a long-term basis?

All the drama started back in 2020 when the Packers drafted Jordan Love with a first-round pick. Rodgers was put on a ticking clock by the organization and didn't seem to care about what he said. The organization did not seem to mind either as Rodgers went on to win the NFL MVP award. The Packers also made it back to the NFC Championship Game.

But then the drama surrounding Rodgers started to shift in 2021. Specifically, when the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and it was revealed that he was unvaccinated.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I'm so fortunate for this platform because I think people get to see me in a different light.. I like to speak the truth & I'm not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I'm so fortunate for this platform because I think people get to see me in a different light.. I like to speak the truth & I'm not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/Z3yZFaiqhx

Rodgers decided to take the route of going on The Pat McAfee Show and declaring he took advice from Joe Rogan on COVID. That was only one of the many controversial things he said in his appearance that drew headlines both in and out of the sports world.

For most athletes, this could have been a real problem. But for Rodgers, is it anything more than a side story as the Packers chase the top spot in the NFC?

Rodgers keeps doing the most important thing of all

Winning solves everything. That is true in the NFL and just about any sport out there, no matter the skill level.

Rodgers missing time due to COVID and the Packers being at the bottom of the standings would have been catastrophic. Teammates and coaches would have been forced to answer for Rodgers, and a giant distraction would have loomed over the organization. But the primary conversation that's happening around Rodgers does not concern his behavior; it's about his NFL MVP chase and whether or not he can secure a bye for the Packers.

So what is the limit to Rodgers saying controversial things about COVID and vaccines? Well, we are yet to find out because he keeps pushing buttons, citing things like "cancel culture" and the "woke mob."

He had this to say in November on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Yet Rodgers seems to do this in almost tongue-in-cheek fashion, without ever really making a stand and shouting his points. That may explain why his statements may not be seen by all fans, especially those who aren't on social media.

Casual fans care about winning over everything else, and Rodgers is delivering victories again in 2021. The Packers are 11-3 overall and 11-2 with Rodgers under center. Jordan Love got one start and lost in a tight 13-7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He could not muster much on offense with 190 total passing yards, so Rodgers returned the following week to save the day.

We must also assume plenty of people agree with what Rodgers is saying in his controversial statements. For those who don't, we have yet to see any fans renounce the Packers because of Rodgers. In fact, fans may shun the team only if the front office decides to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback this offseason.

