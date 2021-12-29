"Aaron Rodgers situation? He lied about vaccination status by semantics" - Giants legend backs Kyrie Irving's stance 

Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving play in different professional sports leagues. However, both athletes have something in common because neither has been vaccinated against COVID-19. Their stances have caused athletes, past and present, to speak out against the two superstars.

Retired New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks is one of those athletes. Banks played for the Giants from 1984 through 1992. He gave insightful thoughts on Irving's and Rodgers' stances on Monday.

Carl Banks gives his thoughts about Aaron Rodgers' unvaccinated status

Banks conveyed his thoughts about Kyrie Irving and Aaron Rodgers in an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. Banks said,

“I think, for both of those players, the opinions of the fans are in a large part based on the drama that comes with those players. Kyrie Irving is a different guy. He operates to a different melody sometimes. His position is HIS position. The team’s position, which I have no issue with either; when the owners say are you all in or all out… and we’re not going to split the difference here because he’s looking at this as a team sport. Aaron Rodgers situation?… He got up and basically lied about his vaccination status by semantics and there’s always something with him."

The thoughts Banks gave are accurate from Irving's perspective. Irving has always marched to the beat of his drum, going back to his college career at Duke.

He's also correct about what he said regarding Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers told the media he was immunized, which was a cover-up for him not being vaccinated.

Banks elaborated further on the vaccination statuses. He said,

"Both guys are incredibly talented; I don’t know if Kyrie (Irving) plays the victim card like, Woe is me; I know we’ve seen this a little bit with Aaron where Aaron gets upset when people criticize him. I think with Kyrie he doesn’t overtly show that he’s affected by criticism because he has the courage of his convictions. I think in Aaron Rodgers’ case he needs it to keep the chip on his shoulder, but he’s incredibly talented. But you know, their criticisms are based on the drama that surrounds them and a lot of it they create; some unintentionally and some intentionally.”

Carl Banks' takes on Irving's and Rodgers' personalities are accurate, based on how they've publicly handled themselves.

While players like Irving and Rodgers continue their stances, these kinds of discussions will continue to happen.

