Former NFL player believes Aaron Rodgers is the greatest playmaker at QB 

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history. Since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008, Rodgers has made memorable and spectacular plays almost every week.

Dan Orlovsky of ESPN's First Take knows all too well how good Rodgers is. On Saturday's episode of First Take, a question was asked about whether or not Rodgers is the best playmaker in NFL history.

Orlovsky, who was drafted the same year as Rodgers, answered in the affirmative; but his answer only applies to quarterbacks.

Orlovsky had high praise for what Aaron Rodgers has been able to accomplish. The former fifth-round pick said:

"At quarterback? Yes. I would totally agree with that at the quarterback position. Absolutely. I've seen it firsthand. I've seen those examples in real life that I would agree he's the greatest playmaker ever at quarterback... quarterback, I'll give him that. But I ain't naming him all-time playmaker at every position."

The former Detroit Lions quarterback got to witness Rodgers' greatness first hand. In 2008 and 2015, Orlovsky was an NFC North foe of Rodgers. Rodgers threw for 4,000 yards in his rookie season in 2008, and in 2015 led the Green Bay Packers to a 10-6 record.

What makes Aaron Rodgers great?

While Rodgers isn't the most excellent playmaker in history in Orlovsky's mind, he's sure to be near the top. Jerry Rice has a case for his name to be mentioned in the discussion.

Aaron Rodgers may only have one Super Bowl ring on his hand, but when it comes to being naturally gifted at throwing a football, few can rival the talent Rodgers possesses.

Scott Grodsky @ScottGrodsky Aaron Rodgers since his last interception (November 14):



132-187 (70.6%)

1580 yards

16 touchdowns

0 interceptions

QB rating: 124.6 Aaron Rodgers since his last interception (November 14):132-187 (70.6%)1580 yards16 touchdowns0 interceptionsQB rating: 124.6

After Week 16, Rodgers is tenth in all-time passing yards. At the age of 38, he still has a few years left to climb the rankings, should he wish to do that.

In addition to being a talented gunslinger, Rodgers is careful with the ball. He's thrown just 93 interceptions on a whopping 7,062 pass attempts. His care with protecting the ball has been second to none throughout his career.

Joe @BarryOnHere This is bananas:



Tom Brady this season: 36 TD - 11 INT

Aaron Rodgers last 39 starts: 96 TD - 11 INT This is bananas: Tom Brady this season: 36 TD - 11 INTAaron Rodgers last 39 starts: 96 TD - 11 INT

The reigning league MVP appears to be in a prime position for a repeat in 2021. With quarterbacks across the league having up-and-down seasons, Rodgers has been as steady as they come.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aaron Rodgers will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer down the road. In the meantime, he is looking to win his second Lombardi Trophy. Assuming his play stays at his current level, the Packers could very well end up champions come February.

Edited by Piyush Bisht