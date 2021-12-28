NFL Playoff Picture: Packers tough it out as Eagles climb 

The NFL playoff picture for the NFC is in constant change. With the Packers, the Cowboys, the Buccaneers and the Rams all winning and the Cardinals dropping their second consecutive game, there is trouble brewing in Arizona.

The Cowboys laid a 56-14 beatdown on Washington, while the Eagles continued to win games as they hunt for a wildcard playoff spot. With Aaron Rodgers and the Packers looking in superb form, the road to the Super Bowl for the NFC is almost certain to go through Lambeau Field.

SK takes an in-depth look at the NFC Playoff Bracket.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where do the teams rank?

#1 - Green Bay Packers (12-3)

This week: 24-22 W v Browns

Top performer: Davante Adams (10 rec, 114 yards, 2 TDs)

Next week: Sunday v Vikings (8:25 pm ET, NBC, Peacock)

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers just keep on rolling. In a superb Christmas Day showing, Rodgers captured the franchise record for most touchdown passes, surpassing Brett Favre. Rodgers also registered the most touchdown passes to a single receiver (Davante Adams).

SportsCenter



Aaron Rodgers throws his 443rd career passing TD, passing Brett Favre for the most in Packers history



(via HISTORY!Aaron Rodgers throws his 443rd career passing TD, passing Brett Favre for the most in Packers history 👏(via @NFL HISTORY!Aaron Rodgers throws his 443rd career passing TD, passing Brett Favre for the most in Packers history 👏(via @NFL) https://t.co/nHgt8H4l1k

The road to the Super Bowl looks to be going through Lambeau Field as Green Bay look like the best team in the NFL. The only worry would be Rodgers' toe injury as it looked like it was bothering him.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

This week: 56-14 W v Washington

Top performer- Dak Prescott (330 passing yards, 4 TDs)

Next week: Sunday v Cardinals (4:25 pm pm ET, FOX)

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys demolished Washington on Sunday Night Football as they put up 42 points in a superb first-half display.

SportsCenter Dak Prescott was on one in the FIRST HALF



🔥 27/35 Comp/Att

🔥 321 Pass Yards

🔥 4 Pass TDs Dak Prescott was on one in the FIRST HALF ⚡ 🔥 27/35 Comp/Att🔥 321 Pass Yards🔥 4 Pass TDs https://t.co/mKqoYZ0XIk

The offense looked like it was back to its best and the defense took the ball away for scores and got sacks on Taylor Heinicke at will. If Dallas play like this for the next five or so weeks, a deep playoff run is coming.

#3 - Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

This week: 30-23 W v Vikings

Top performer: Sony Michel (27 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @ Ravens, (4:25 pm ET, FOX)

The Rams have jumped up to number three seed after the Cardinals' shortcomings over the last two games. Cooper Kupp kept doing his thing as he notched another 100+ yard receiving game; but Matthew Stafford's three interceptions raised eyebrows.

With Sony Michel running the ball with authority, the Rams have a run game to complement their superb passing attack. Likely to get a weaker opponent if their seeding holds, the Rams are heating up at the right time.

#4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4)

This week: 32-6 W v Panthers

Top performer: Antonio Brown (10 rec, 101 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Jets, (1 pm ET, FOX)

Another win for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers saw them clinch their division. Fans will now see Brady play his 46th playoff game this season.

Antonio Brown made a huge return from his three-game suspension, catching ten passes for 101 yards in the 32-6 win over the Panthers. The Buccaneers need to keep their heads above water until help arrives in the first week of the playoffs as both Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette are slated to return.

#5 - Arizona Cardinals (10-5)

This week: 22-16 L v Colts

Top performer: Chase Edmonds (16 carries, 56 yards, 1 TD, 8 rec, 71 yards)

Next week: Sunday @ Cowboys (4:25 pm ET, FOX)

It's official: the Arizona Cardinals are in crisis mode with three consecutive losses that have seen them drop. From having a stranglehold on the number one seed, Arizona have plummeted to the fifth seed.

PFF Fantasy Football Chase Edmonds vs Colts



🔻127 Total YDS

🔻1 TD

🔻26.7 PPR Points Chase Edmonds vs Colts 🔻127 Total YDS 🔻1 TD 🔻26.7 PPR Points https://t.co/2BTEy3R8on

Kyler Murray needs to steady the ship, but it does not get any easier with a meeting against the red-hot Dallas Cowboys up next. The Cardinals are in free fall and cannot afford to lose on Sunday.

#6 - San Francisco 49ers (8-7)

This week: 20-17 L v Titans

Top performer: Deebo Samuel (9 rec, 159 yards)

Next week: Sunday v texans (4:25 pm ET, CBS)

The 49ers had a rather indifferent game against the Titans. For the first half, the 49ers were rolling and took a 10-point lead into half time. However, in the second half things turned sour.

The 49ers were outscored 20-7 in the second half with AJ Brown doing all the damage as Kyle Shanahan had no answer for the star receiver.

Mike Uva @Mike_Uva Former Gamecock Deebo Samuel is a problem. Lawd Former Gamecock Deebo Samuel is a problem. Lawd https://t.co/pPgaYBhTkD

The current number six seed have a matchup against the Rams in their last regular season game, which could determine if they make the postseason or not.

#7 - Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

This week: 34-10 W v Giants

Top performer: DeVonta Smith (5 rec, 80 yards, 1 TD)

Next week: Sunday @Washington (1 pm ET, FOX)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are in the playoff picture for the first time this season thanks to Miami defeating the Saints on Monday Night Football.

ESPN



(via

This DeVonta Smith catch is too clean

With a running game to complement Hurts along with some weapons on offense and a stout defense, the Eagles could be facing the Dallas Cowboys in their final game to see if they can book their place in the postseason.

If the playoffs started today, Philadelphia would travel to Dallas in the first week of the playoffs.

Current NFC Playoff Matchups

No. 1 Green Bay (bye)

No. 7 Phialdelphia @ No. 2 Dallas

No. 6 San Francisco @ No. 3 Los Angeles

No. 5 Arizona @ No. 4 Tampa Bay

