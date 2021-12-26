Watch: Brett Favre puts across a special request for Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre is a legendary figure in Green Bay Packers history. Favre spent 16 years with the Packers from 1992 through 2007. During that time, he threw for 442 passing touchdowns. But his pupil, Aaron Rodgers, has done a masterful job in surpassing his mentor.

In the Packers' 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Rodgers threw for his 443rd and 444th career touchdowns. The crowd at Lambeau Field was white-hot already and only erupted louder when Favre came on the jumbotron to congratulate Rodgers on surpassing his franchise record.

Brett Favre's message to Rodgers was sweet and short. He congratulated Rodgers for breaking his record. Favre's one request for his protege was to bring another Lombardi trophy to Green Bay.

Brett Favre with a simple message to "I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl."Brett Favre with a simple message to @AaronRodgers12 after Rodgers broke Favre's Green Bay passing touchdowns record 😤 "I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl."Brett Favre with a simple message to @AaronRodgers12 after Rodgers broke Favre's Green Bay passing touchdowns record 😤 https://t.co/YMICKCeWmv

The Packers and Rodgers did their best on Saturday to impress Favre. Despite playing on an injured toe for the third consecutive week, Rodgers threw a turnover-free game with three touchdown passes.

Rodgers' success has been in large part due to Davante Adams. Adams has formed a dynamic relationship with his quarterback since entering the league in 2014. In addition to breaking Brett Favre's record, Adams and Rodgers broke Rodgers' own record for touchdowns to a single receiver, which he set with Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers has been outstanding in his 14 years as the Packers starter. But the lack of postseason success has left something to be desired by fans fo the team. Rodgers was victorious in 2010 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl; but since then, the 38-year-old hasn't returned to the biggest stage in the NFL.

Brett Favre had a similar career with the Packers. Favre won one Super Bowl in 1996 when he was 27 years old. Oddly enough, Rodgers' only Super Bowl also came at the age of 27.

The Packers have lost the conference championship game in three of the past six seasons; but Matt LeFleur has brought newfound optimism to the Packers, which former coach Mike McCarthy lacked.

Rodgers went about breaking Favre's record at a much faster pace than Favre himself. Rodgers has been a transcendent talent since taking the reins in 2008, and he proved it once again on Saturday.

🟢 in 45 fewer games

🟢 on 1,730 fewer attempts

🟢 with 193 fewer interceptions



(h/t Aaron Rodgers matched Brett Favre’s Packers passing TD record:🟢 in 45 fewer games🟢 on 1,730 fewer attempts🟢 with 193 fewer interceptions(h/t @PaulHembo Aaron Rodgers matched Brett Favre’s Packers passing TD record:🟢 in 45 fewer games🟢 on 1,730 fewer attempts 🟢 with 193 fewer interceptions (h/t @PaulHembo) https://t.co/MkzzZTLy6C

It must have been wholesome to see Favre congratulate Rodgers during the game. Time will tell whether or not Rodgers can bring another Super Bowl to Favre and Green Bay.

But with how well Rodgers has played this year despite being injured, Packers fans must be positive about their chances.

