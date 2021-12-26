Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers QB reveals fresh setback with toe struggle

Aaron Rodgers continued his march towards a second consecutive MVP award on Saturday. The Green Bay Packers legend threw for three touchdowns and no turnovers in an impressive 24-22 win. But Rodgers' injured toe remains to be an issue.

Rodgers had a visible limp after his toe injury was re-aggravated. But that didn't stop him from improving the Packers' record to 12-3.

Rodgers spoke to sideline reporter Erin Andrews about his injury after the game and was candid about the progression and regression of his injury.

Earlier in the week, Rodgers said his toe was making a lot of progress. But after having his toe stepped on by Royce Newman, his progress has turned into regression. He said:

"This was the first week that the toe felt really good. So I was disappointed to get stepped on and just kind of set it right back to where it was a few weeks ago. But that's just the way it goes. It wasn't on purpose. It's frustrating, but we got the win."

Somehow, Rodgers has taken his play to another level since he suffered the injury. In his last three games, he's turned the ball over zero times and has ten touchdowns.

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers threw his 445th career touchdown

In a season where Rodgers and Tom Brady are the most suitable options to win MVP at quarterback, Rodgers extended his lead on Saturday.

But the Packers' win will be remembered mostly for Rodgers surpassing his former mentor Brett Favre in Packers history. Rodgers' 11-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard made him the franchise leader in career touchdown passes.

If the Packers can clinch the NFC's number one seed in Week 17, they'll likely rest Aaron Rodgers in Week 18. Having a first-round bye that will allow Rodgers' toe to heal will go a long way in their Super Bowl chances.

More importantly, Rodgers seems to love playing for the Packers this season. After trying to leave Green Bay in the offseason, the quarterback appears to have had a possible change of heart.

His post-game statement about being thankful to play in Green Bay has made Packers fans hopeful of his return in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are playing their best football at the right time. Given the inconsistencies the rest of the conference has shown, the Packers are in prime position to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Rodgers has shown he won't let an injured toe stop him from winning his second Lombardi Trophy.

