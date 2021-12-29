"Not the pandemic of the unvaxxed" - Aaron Rodgers weighs in on the fast-spreading Omicron variant 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made headlines for both his MVP-like season and his comments on COVID-19 and related vaccines this year. In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he talked about how this pandemic is not for people who are not vaccinated.

Rodgers told McAfee during his appearance:

“This variant seems to be very similar to the flu that we as a side experienced a couple of years ago. So why are we still having this two-class system and pushing this narrative that the facts of whatever science you know, we're using here? And now it's changing all the time. It doesn't really back it up. You know, like, there's not many unvaccinated guys left in the league. So it's not a pandemic of the unvaxxed.”

This is not the first time that the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has made headlines after appearing on McAfee’s show to discuss the vaccine.

Last month, Rodgers admitted on the show that he was unvaccinated and had no plans to take the vaccine. He also mentioned he was getting advice from MMA commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan.

In that same appearance last month, Rodgers said that he realized that the “woke mob” is going after him:

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now. So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

In a later guest spot, Rodgers apologized for potentially misleading people about his vaccination status and state of public health:

"I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. And to anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility for those comments.

"I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we are talking about public health. I totally respect that. I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors. And I understand that not everybody is going to understand that necessarily. But I respect everybody's opinion."

Omicron and the NFL

An NFL official wearing a mask

The new coronavirus variant, Omicron, has been discovered among the substantial rise in the NFL regarding COVID-19 cases. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer has declared a new phase of the pandemic.

-"This is something we’re comfortable with; it feels like an important step forward," Sills said.

Dr. Sills mentioned league owners were informed in meetings almost two weeks ago that booster shots are necessary in attempts to lessen the spread of Omicron. He asserted that this variant is projected to become the overriding strain in the United States.

The league said the number of positive cases two weeks ago among players totaled 88, but with players entering and exiting the reserve/COVID-19 list, the actual number was about 100.

