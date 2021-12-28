Has Joe Rogan's Vancouver show been canceled?

Joe Rogan's April 2022 Vancouver show might be canceled over vaccination mandates. Rogan was set to to host a show in the Canadian city at Rogers Arena.

Joe Rogan's sold-out 4/20 show has been rescheduled a number of times in the past. However, it now looks like the show will not happen at all.

Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, Rogan revealed that he might not be allowed into Canada because he isn't vaccinated.

"I should probably say this, because I haven't yet. My 4/20 show that sold out in Vancouver, I don't think that's happening. I don't think I can even get into the country. I'm not vaccinated, I'm not gonna get vaccinated. I have antibodies, it doesn't make any sense. I don't think I can go."

Interestingly, the show was originally scheduled for April 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to it being postponed for two years.

Watch Joe Rogan speaking about his Vancouver show below:

Mythinformed MKE @MythinformedMKE Joe Rogan announces that his 4/20/22 show in Canada will most likely be canceled due to the vaccine mandate.



Bravo! We need more big name entertainers willing to follow suit. Joe Rogan announces that his 4/20/22 show in Canada will most likely be canceled due to the vaccine mandate.Bravo! We need more big name entertainers willing to follow suit. https://t.co/XZCgUOvhk1

Joe Rogan gives his take on rumors Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was rigged

Ever since Jake Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley on December 18, rumors about the fight being rigged have circulated.

The rematch saw Paul leave Woodley unconscious on the canvas with a brutal overhand right. It marked the former UFC welterweight champion's second loss to the YouTuber in 2021.

Joe Rogan recently offered his take on the fight being fixed in favor of 'The Problem Child'. While speaking during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC color commentator dismissed the idea that the fight was fake.

"Like people want to pretend he's not because he is a YouTube guy. But the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley, that is f***ing skillful. He's got real f***ing power. Meanwhile, the f***ing casuals are thinking it is fake. You've seen that? It is silly."

Listen to Joe Rogan in conversation with Tim Dillon below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard