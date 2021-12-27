"He's got real fu****g power" - Joe Rogan dismisses rumor of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 being rigged

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at a time of 2:12 in round six of an eight-round boxing bout inside Tampa's Amalie Arena last weekend.

Ever since, there have been sections of combat sports fans who felt the rematch was rigged as Paul allegedly signaled Woodley before delivering the fight-ending blow.

Renowned UFC commentator Joe Rogan has now come to the defense of 'The Problem Child'. Speaking to fellow stand-up comedian Tim Dillon on The Joe Rogan Experience show, he stressed that Jake Paul has enormous power.

"He [Paul] has been saying that he's suffering from slurring words and loss of memory already. Yeah, it does not take long if you spar a lot... He is f***ing good though. Like people want to pretend he's not because he is a YouTube guy. But the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley, that is f***ing skillful. He's got real f***ing power. Meanwhile, the f***ing casuals are thinking it is fake. You've seen that? It is silly," said Rogan.

Jake Paul was initially scheduled to face Tommy Fury on the same card but the Englishman pulled out due to injury and subsequent infection. Woodley, who lost to Paul via split decision in August this year, stepped in on short notice to take the rematch.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is apparently in negotiations to fight Jake Paul next

Former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. recently revealed that he was contacted by Jake Paul's management to book a matchup between the two fighters.

Chavez Jr. insists that he will only agree to the bout for the right amount.

"They offered me one to three million dollars, plus PPV. I have a name, I'm a former world champion, so I made it clear that it has to be a 50/50 split for me to take the fight," said Chavez Jr.

Meanwhile, former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was the betting frontrunner to become Paul's next opponent a few days ago.

