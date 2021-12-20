Jake Paul fight rigged: Most hilarious fan reactions from Twitter 

The stunning conclusion to the rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley left the combat sports community in utter disbelief.

Paul delivered on what he had promised and knocked out Woodley in devastating fashion at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Jake Paul had the attention of the sports world after his KO vs. Tyron Woodley 💥🥊 @ESPNRingside Jake Paul had the attention of the sports world after his KO vs. Tyron Woodley 💥🥊 @ESPNRingside https://t.co/PMWr0U7jOn

However, some fans are skeptical about Paul's vicious knockout. Numerous theories about the outcome of the fight have been conceptualized and shared on various social media platforms.

Fans have been debating whether both fights between Paul and Woodley were rigged, with many speculating that the latter intentionally took a dive and lost the rematch.

A Twitter user pointed out that an alleged signal by Paul moments before the final punch of the fight was a cue for Woodley to hit the canvas. He stated that before Paul landed his massive overhand right on the former UFC star, he subtly signaled to Woodley that the knockout punch was coming.

Watch the full video below:

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Does anyone actually believe the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged? Does anyone actually believe the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged? https://t.co/HINnS9T4EW

Several fans pointed to the alleged signal from Jake Paul and accused the fight of being rigged. Check out some of the reactions to the fight below.

Ethan @Kickingsoftly Complex Sports @ComplexSports Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Woodley 😳 Jake Paul KNOCKS OUT Woodley 😳 https://t.co/I7plePjzTK He literally dropped his guard when Jake Paul was coming in. Come on man, no wonder why people don’t give as much of a shit about boxing, it’s rigged to hell. twitter.com/complexsports/… He literally dropped his guard when Jake Paul was coming in. Come on man, no wonder why people don’t give as much of a shit about boxing, it’s rigged to hell. twitter.com/complexsports/…

Big Hek @HekBig @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul Who in their right mind outs down their guard like that? Rigged and i watched it for free hahaha @ShowtimeBoxing @jakepaul Who in their right mind outs down their guard like that? Rigged and i watched it for free hahaha

Big Poppa @big_poppa_2 @jakepaul Nice signal with your right wrist - he took the knock down right after. RIGGED @jakepaul Nice signal with your right wrist - he took the knock down right after. RIGGED https://t.co/r2aEdM9mXn

JakeGotD @jakeverysmalld @jakepaul Rigged? The twist of the hand to let him know it's time to flop? https://t.co/0BqOo8rqll @jakepaul Rigged? The twist of the hand to let him know it's time to flop? https://t.co/0BqOo8rqll https://t.co/6ZWqJdsEyh

Aljamain Sterling spoke about Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight being rigged, labeling the accusations as 'nonsense'

Aljamain Sterling reposted the first video where a user pointed out that Jake Paul signaled to Tyron Wodley to drop his guard, making way for 'The Problem Child's overhand right.

Sterling took to Twitter and said:

"I really hate ppl sometimes...I’m going to bed man. Please stop the nonsense."

However, there is no evidence to support the theories regarding the fight being rigged. Jake Paul appeared to be setting up the overhand right throughout the bout.

At the post-fight press conference, Paul shared that he kept feinting at Woodley in the opening five rounds and tricked the former UFC welterweight champion into thinking that a body shot was coming his way instead of a powerful overhand right.

Woodley acknowledged the same after the bout, saying that one mistake cost him the fight.

Watch Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley at the post-fight press conference below:

