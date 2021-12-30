NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where does every team stand?

The chaos of Christmas Day may be over, but the NFL calamities have only just begun. Two more weeks of regular-season action lingers before the path to the NFL's countdown to the ultimate holiday in Los Angeles begins.
Which NFL teams are entering the new year on the right note?
#32 - Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)
Last Week: 26-21 L @ NY Jets
Top Performer: QB Trevor Lawrence (317 total yards)
This Week: Sunday @ New England (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
The Jaguars can't escape any professional cellar just yet, but there's no denying that Urban Meyer's departure has put a little fight back in their step in the season's final stages.
#31 - New York Giants (4-11)
Last Week: 34-10 L @ Philadelphia
Top Performer: CB Logan Ryan (6 tackles, 2 pass breakups)
This Week: Sunday @ Chicago (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Not only have the Giants looked progressively worse, there's apparently no plan to deviate from this horrifying new normal: all signs point to the team retaining head coach Joe Judge and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.
#30-Detroit Lions (2-12-1)
Last Week: 20-16 L vs. Atlanta
Top Performer: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (9 rec., 91 yards, 1 TD)
This Week: Sunday @ Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
As a curious offseason awaits Detroit...anchored by some strong performances that haven't yielded wins just yet...it'll be interesting to see how the fourth-round rookie St. Brown fits into the mix, especially with the way he has ended the season (35 receptions, 340 yards, 3 scores over the last four games).
#29-Seattle Seahawks (5-10)
Last Week: 25-24 L vs. Chicago
Top Performer: RB Rashaad Penny (17 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD)
This Week: Sunday vs. Detroit (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
In the midst of Seattle's dreary, first-round pick-free future, Penny is starting to reclaim the narrative on his NFL career, as Sunday marked the second time over the past three games in which he earned at least 130 yards.
#28-Carolina Panthers (5-10)
Last Week: 32-6 L vs. Tampa Bay
Top Performer: WR Shi Smith (3 rec., 86 yards)
This Week: Sunday @ New Orleans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)
2021 has been so long that the supposed redemptions of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton happened in the same season...and now neither appears to be the Panthers' long-term solution under center.
#27-Houston Texans (4-11)
Last Week: 41-29 W vs. LA Chargers
Top Performer: RB Rex Burkhead (22 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs)
This Week: Sunday @ San Francisco (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
As the Texans slowly try to sift through the precarious Deshaun Watson situation, they might've stumbled upon a diamond in the rough thrower in Davis Mills, who has amassed a 102-5 passer rating over the last three games.
#26-New York Jets (4-11)
Last Week: 26-21 W vs. Jacksonville
Top Performer: QB Zach Wilson (193 total yards, 2 total TDs)
This Week: Sunday vs. Tampa Bay (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Despite the lack of stakes, it had to be inspiring for the Jets to watch Zach Wilson tally the most prolific rushing day (91 yards) for a green quarterback and for Michael Carter to become the first rookie to reach triple digits since Joe McKnight in 2011.
#25-Chicago Bears (5-10)
Last Week: 25-24 W @ Seattle
Top Performer: LB Roquan Smih (9 tackles, 2 TFL)
This Week: Sunday vs. NY Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
It doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things...potential future franchise quarterback Justin Fields didn't even get to relish it...but, as Kevin Malone once said, it's just nice to win one.