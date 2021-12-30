NFL Power Rankings Week 17: Where does every team stand?

The chaos of Christmas Day may be over, but the NFL calamities have only just begun. Two more weeks of regular-season action lingers before the path to the NFL's countdown to the ultimate holiday in Los Angeles begins.

Which NFL teams are entering the new year on the right note?

Trevor Lawrence's game-winning effort came up five yards short in New York (Photo: Getty)

#32 - Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13)

Last Week: 26-21 L @ NY Jets

Top Performer: QB Trevor Lawrence (317 total yards)

This Week: Sunday @ New England (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

The Jaguars can't escape any professional cellar just yet, but there's no denying that Urban Meyer's departure has put a little fight back in their step in the season's final stages.

The disastrous first NFL start of Jake Fromm (17) is another embarrassing wrinkle to the Giants' lost season (Photo: Getty)

#31 - New York Giants (4-11)

Last Week: 34-10 L @ Philadelphia

Top Performer: CB Logan Ryan (6 tackles, 2 pass breakups)

This Week: Sunday @ Chicago (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Not only have the Giants looked progressively worse, there's apparently no plan to deviate from this horrifying new normal: all signs point to the team retaining head coach Joe Judge and franchise quarterback Daniel Jones.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



#Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star waiting to happen, way to power through for a touchdown. #Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star waiting to happen, way to power through for a touchdown.https://t.co/ZZni2cLZM5

#30-Detroit Lions (2-12-1)

Last Week: 20-16 L vs. Atlanta

Top Performer: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (9 rec., 91 yards, 1 TD)

This Week: Sunday @ Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

As a curious offseason awaits Detroit...anchored by some strong performances that haven't yielded wins just yet...it'll be interesting to see how the fourth-round rookie St. Brown fits into the mix, especially with the way he has ended the season (35 receptions, 340 yards, 3 scores over the last four games).

#29-Seattle Seahawks (5-10)

Last Week: 25-24 L vs. Chicago

Top Performer: RB Rashaad Penny (17 carries, 135 yards, 1 TD)

This Week: Sunday vs. Detroit (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

In the midst of Seattle's dreary, first-round pick-free future, Penny is starting to reclaim the narrative on his NFL career, as Sunday marked the second time over the past three games in which he earned at least 130 yards.

An uncertain NFL future lies ahead for Cam Newton and the Panthers (Photo: Getty)

#28-Carolina Panthers (5-10)

Last Week: 32-6 L vs. Tampa Bay

Top Performer: WR Shi Smith (3 rec., 86 yards)

This Week: Sunday @ New Orleans (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

2021 has been so long that the supposed redemptions of Sam Darnold and Cam Newton happened in the same season...and now neither appears to be the Panthers' long-term solution under center.

Rivers McCown @riversmccown Davis Mills hit a pair of long bombs on this drive -- this one a long touchdown to Chris Conley -- Texans take a 17-12 lead Davis Mills hit a pair of long bombs on this drive -- this one a long touchdown to Chris Conley -- Texans take a 17-12 lead https://t.co/krHWOQfyHz

#27-Houston Texans (4-11)

Last Week: 41-29 W vs. LA Chargers

Top Performer: RB Rex Burkhead (22 carries, 149 yards, 2 TDs)

This Week: Sunday @ San Francisco (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

As the Texans slowly try to sift through the precarious Deshaun Watson situation, they might've stumbled upon a diamond in the rough thrower in Davis Mills, who has amassed a 102-5 passer rating over the last three games.

Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre Zach Wilson, the Mormon Mahomes, with a 52-yard TD run 😲😲😲 Zach Wilson, the Mormon Mahomes, with a 52-yard TD run 😲😲😲 https://t.co/8CFMJPtJuS

#26-New York Jets (4-11)

Last Week: 26-21 W vs. Jacksonville

Top Performer: QB Zach Wilson (193 total yards, 2 total TDs)

This Week: Sunday vs. Tampa Bay (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Despite the lack of stakes, it had to be inspiring for the Jets to watch Zach Wilson tally the most prolific rushing day (91 yards) for a green quarterback and for Michael Carter to become the first rookie to reach triple digits since Joe McKnight in 2011.

Chicago got back in the win column thanks in part to a vintage performance from QB Nick Foles (Photo: Getty)

#25-Chicago Bears (5-10)

Last Week: 25-24 W @ Seattle

Top Performer: LB Roquan Smih (9 tackles, 2 TFL)

This Week: Sunday vs. NY Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

It doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things...potential future franchise quarterback Justin Fields didn't even get to relish it...but, as Kevin Malone once said, it's just nice to win one.

