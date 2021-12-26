"Westbrick is a pathetic shooter and turnover machine" - Skip Bayless blasts Russell Westbrook after the LA Lakers lose to the Brooklyn Nets

Patty Mills outshone Russell Westbrook in the Brooklyn Nets’ thrilling win over the LA Lakers this Christmas evening. Mills was not only superb throughout the game, but was exceptional in crucial moments to help hold off the Lakers’ mighty comeback bid. His season-high 8 three-point shots were a thorn in the whole ball game against the Purple and Gold outfit.

The Undisputed co-host and unapologetic Russell Westbrook critic Skip Bayless immediately tweeted out his take after the Nets vs Lakers marquee matchup. The bombastic sports analyst did not mince his words comparing Patty Mills' performance to Westbrook’s game.

Here’s how he bluntly compared the two point guards:

“Give me Patty Mills over Russell Westbrook any night. Patty is a clutch shooter with winner's intangibles. Westbrick is a pathetic shooter and turnover machine more interested in stats than wins. The Nets held off the Lakers because they had Patty and the Lakers had Westbrick.”

The long-time San Antonio Spurs bench player seemingly ran rings around the LA Lakers defense, including Russell Westbrook. His three-point basket at the 10-minute mark of the ball game gave the Brooklyn Nets a 23-point lead, which was the highest in the ball game.

Steve Nash opted to sit Patty Mills to give him some rest, knowing that LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will likely go for one huge last-ditch effort. True enough, the former MVPs led the Tinseltown squad back into the game before Mills was inserted. The lead was now down to six points before the Australian star announced his re-entry into the game with a big three-point basket.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter PATTY MILLS LIT IT UP ON CHRISTMAS 🎄 PATTY MILLS LIT IT UP ON CHRISTMAS 🎄 https://t.co/RgaMLm2yl5

Russell Westbrook, to his credit, grabbed a couple of crucial rebounds to keep the comeback attempt going. However, he missed a point-blank lay-up and a dunk that could have turned the tide of the match differently. He also fell asleep on defense a few times, the last of which was a Patty Mills corner three to give the Nets another much-needed cushion.

The Brooklyn Nets are paying Patty Mills $6 million to act as the secondary ball-handler and the roving shooter to complement James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With the way he’s playing, the figure the Nets are paying him looks like peanuts.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers are set to shell out $44 million this season for Russell Westbrook. Suffice to say, fans and analysts are having a hard time understanding how the triple-double king is worth the check with the way he has been playing.

Can LeBron James and Russell Westbrook turn their season around while waiting for Anthony Davis’ return?

Even with a healthy Big 3, the LA Lakers have struggled all season long.

The issues hounding the LA Lakers this season could be more than about injuries. Even with Anthony Davis in the lineup, they have not been performing the way they are supposed to. The Lakers’ superstars have already bemoaned several times their lack of aggression, effort and energy on both ends of the floor.

Former head coaches Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy, while calling the Nets versus Lakers game, mentioned a few times the Lakers’ lackadaisical effort. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith have also noted the same thing in some of the Lakers’ games this season.

Spectrum SportsNet @SpectrumSN "We don't need a full roster. All our defensive guys are in protocols–Avery, Baze, TA, and Austin." LeBron discusses the absence of the #Lakers ' defensive cornerstones and looks ahead to the Christmas showdown with the Nets. @geeter3 "We don't need a full roster. All our defensive guys are in protocols–Avery, Baze, TA, and Austin." LeBron discusses the absence of the #Lakers' defensive cornerstones and looks ahead to the Christmas showdown with the Nets. @geeter3 https://t.co/RrugnvQdIb

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, though, are holding back their judgment until the LA Lakers can have more consistent playing time together. With the team’s schedule about to get harder, it’s imperative that they figure things out quickly or they could end up missing even the play-in tournament.

