When did Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney get married? Relationship explored as couple welcomes first child together

American actress Jennifer Lawrence has welcomed her first child with art seller husband Cooke Maroney.

As per TMZ, the 31-year-old gave birth to her baby in Los Angeles County, California. So far, the gender and exact birthday of the newborn has not been revealed.

The Academy Award winner first sparked pregnancy rumors in September 2021 after being photographed in New York with an evident baby bump.

A representative for Lawrence confirmed that she was expecting her first child soon after.

Insiders close to Lawrence revealed to People Magazine that she wanted to start a family for some time and ultimately found the right person to have children with. They said:

"She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney got married a year after meeting each other

The Hunger Games star and her gallerist husband tied the knot in 2019. Their wedding reception was attended by 150 guests, including A-listers like Adele, Kris Jenner, and Amy Schumer.

The couple held their wedding at the Belcourt of Newport, a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island designed in 1894 by well-known architect Richard Morris Hunt.

The estate was inspired by an old hunting lodge in Versailles owned by Louis XIII. Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, currently resides there.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney first met through a mutual friend in the spring of 2018. They began dating shortly after but kept their relationship private.

At the time, an insider told People Magazine that the new couple had great chemistry:

"She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends."

In August 2018, the couple visited Paris and Rome together, and they were photographed holding hands there.

According to the outlet, the duo got engaged a few months later, in February 2019. The Don't Look Up actress was spotted sporting a massive ring during a celebratory dinner with Cooke at an upscale French restaurant called Raoul's in New York.

Over the next few months, the Silver Linings Playbook actress and art dealer were frequently seen kissing and going on dates together in New York City. They eventually got married in October 2019.

JEN LAWRENCE COMMUNITY @CommunityJen



May their journey be successful. It is with full hearts that we wish a cheerful congratulations to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on the occasion of their wedding.May their journey be successful. It is with full hearts that we wish a cheerful congratulations to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on the occasion of their wedding. May their journey be successful. 💕 https://t.co/813TKJRitJ

Lawrence first mentioned Maroney publicly in an Entertainment Tonight interview at the premiere of X-Men: Dark Phoenix in June 2019. Calling him the "best person" she had ever met, the actress said it was a "very easy decision" to say yes when he popped the question.

On the professional front, Jennifer Lawrence, who was last seen in Don't Look Up, will next star in films Red, White and Water and Bad Blood.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh