Former Crayon Pop member Geummi announces her second pregnancy and shares her sonogram pictures

Former Crayon Pop member Geummi shared some exciting news with her fans. The K-pop idol took to her official social media handle to announce her second pregnancy. She also shared a special moment with fans by revealing pictures of her sonogram.

Meanwhile, Crayon Pop was a South Korean girl group formed under Chrome Entertainment in 2012. The group consisted of members Geummi, Way, Ellin, and Choa. The girls debuted in July 2021 with the song Saturday Night on Mnet's M! Countdown.

Fans congratulate Crayon Pop's Geummi

On Februrary 16, 2022, K-pop idol Geummi took to her official Instagram account to update fans on her second pregnancy. The idol posted pictures of her sonogram with a heartfelt message.

"As of today, I’m 25 weeks and 5 days into my pregnancy. My stomach has come out a lot and I feel active fetal movements recently."

Geummi added that she had thought about having a second child, but didn’t know she was going to get pregnant so soon. The singer further revealed the baby's nickname and stated that since the baby made the couple’s heart flutter, they gave the nickname "Shim-koong" (which translates to heart fluttering).

"Because our child has made our hearts flutter, we gave our baby the nickname ‘Shim-koong’ (heart fluttering)."

Geummi expressed that she was excited upon learning the news, but was also nervous. The idol said that she was worried since she is already raising a 3-year-old child, and feels anxious about how she will raise two children.

The singer hopes that her son, Woo-joo, and baby, Shim-koong, get along well with each other. She said:

"Anyhow, it is my desire, as a mother, to have Woojoo and Shim-koong get along well with each other. Woojoo, congratulations on becoming an 'oppa', and please take good care of Shim."

Upon seeing her update, fans commented on her Instagram post and wished the idol happiness and luck for her growing family. They also prayed for her well-being and requested her to stay safe and healthy.

Have Crayon Pop disbanded?

According to media outlets, it’s been a while since Crayon Pop performed. Their song Bar Bar Bar was one of their most popular tracks and left fans amazed with their visuals and style.

With their comeback in 2016, Crayon Pop released the single Doo Doom Chit and created ripples on the internet. The track has an upbeat 90’s style music and showed the group’s maturity and chic fashion style.

There had been rumors regarding the group’s disbandment, especially when one of their members, Soyul, left the group and decided to get married. However, Chrome Entertainment released a schedule for the group but didn’t confirm the rumors.

Nevertheless, it is believed that Cryon Pop is still active but has taken time off to focus on other things in life.

